New Trustee joins Education and Training Foundation Board

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF), the expert body for professional development and standards in Further Education (FE) and Training in England, has appointed a new Trustee to its Board. Following an open recruitment process, Wojciech Ilowski will serve for a period of three years, renewable for a further three years.

Wojciech is Industry Operations Leader for Marsh Ltd, part of Marsh McLennan group, a global professional services firm, where he has accrued extensive experience of overseeing complex end-to-end transformation programmes in the risk and insurance sector. Prior to joining Marsh Ltd, he worked in the global technology sector in a range of operational and licensing roles. Wojciech is actively engaged in diversity and inclusion programmes across the insurance industry, with specific focus on multiculturalism, race and ethnicity. He is also involved with a number of social mobility charities.

On his appointment, Wojciech said:

“I hold a fundamental belief that education and learning are key enablers to creating an equitable society and economy that is resilient, future-proofed and thriving. I am honoured and delighted to be appointed as a Trustee and Board member of the Education and Training Foundation, and to be able to dedicate my skills and experience to help uphold the charitable purpose of the ETF for the benefit of Further Education sector professionals and leaders and, ultimately, all individuals, communities and employers across the country.”

Peter Latchford, Chair of the Education and Training Foundation, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Wojciech to the ETF’s Board. His appointment will bring valuable industry insights and experience to our work supporting the Further Education and Training sector at this pivotal time. It is also clear that he shares our strong belief in the opportunities education provides for individuals and the contribution the sector makes to wider society and the economy. We look forward to working with him.”

Jenny Jarvis, Interim Chief Executive at the Education and Training Foundation, said:

“The Further Education and Training sector faces numerous and varied challenges, issues and opportunities and the ETF is working hard to support it. Our board plays a vital role in ensuring we are doing that effectively, and we are very pleased to welcome someone of Wojciech’s calibre and experience to it. As well as his very valuable industry knowledge, he brings a keen interest in issues around equity, diversity and inclusion, which will be invaluable in helping the ETF build on the work it is already doing in this area.”

For details of the ETF’s trustees, visit the Board page of the ETF website.

Published in