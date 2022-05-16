Alex Molasiotis appointed Pro-Vice Chancellor Dean at the University of Derby

The University of Derby (@DerbyUni) has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Professor Alex Molasiotis to the role of Pro Vice-Chancellor (PVC) Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Education.

Professor Molasiotis, who features in Stanford University’s database of the world’s top 2% of scientists, will be leaving his current position as a Head of School at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (HKPU) and relocating to England to take up this new role in September.

As PVC Dean he will be instrumental in supporting the University to deliver its strategic plans and ambitions, and for driving forward a high performing team leading the College, one that puts students and the experience they have at Derby at the heart of everything it does.

Commenting on his appointment, Professor Molasiotis said:

“I am delighted to be joining the University of Derby during these most unique post-pandemic times. It is clear to me that the College has the substance, vision, and commitment to build responsive education and research programmes that are needed now more than ever, both nationally and internationally. I look forward to working with my colleagues within the College and contributing to the next phase of its development, as well as across the University to meet the challenges of our times with creativity and verve.”

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Derby, added:

“Professor Molasiotis has a huge wealth of knowledge and an impressive record of accomplishment in undertaking and publishing highly regarded research, something that we place immense value on as we further develop our research profile and reputation off the back of our strong REF 2021 performance.

“His fresh approach and experience of building a thriving interdisciplinary and collaborative environment at HKPU will be of great advantage to the College, as will the strong leadership qualities he brings to this role.

“We are delighted that Professor Molasiotis has chosen to join the University and look forward to welcoming him to Derby.”

In addition to his role in the School of Nursing, Professor Molasiotis is also Director of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Community Health Services at HKPU. In the earlier stages of his career, he worked at the University of Manchester where his roles included a research strategy leadership position involving the University of Manchester and five hospital trusts; Inaugural Head of the Academic Cancer Care Research Centre at the Christie Hospital; and a Professor of Cancer and Supportive Care.

The College of Arts, Humanities and Education, which Professor Molasiotis will be leading, nurtures intellectual creativity and professionalism and applies it for life and work. It has three component parts: the Institute of Education, the School of Arts and the School of Humanities and Journalism.

The Institute leads innovative professional practice in Education within the city and county; the School of Arts is a beacon of excellence in creative, performing, and therapeutic arts; and the School of Humanities and Journalism profiles as the leader in applied humanities and vocational journalism. As a sum of its parts, the College of Arts, Humanities and Education nurtures intellectual creativity and professionalism and applies it for life and work.

