SFJ Awards appoints new Managing Director

SFJ Awards has appointed David Higham as its new Managing Director.

With a career background in Further Education (FE), David joins SFJ Awards from Nottingham College, where he is currently their Head of Growth and Innovation.

David joins the regulated Awarding Organisation for the protective services on 1 July, taking over from Managing Director Candace Miller, who is retiring after 4 successful years in the role.

Welcoming David’s appointment, Chair SFJ Awards, Erika Bannerman said:

“David has an impressive track record of fostering innovation and leading high performing teams to enable organisations to unlock the skills development they need.

“In David we have appointed a high-calibre leader and dedicated champion of apprenticeships, skills and vocational education, who in his role as Managing Director will get to play a central role in shaping the skills agenda in the sectors that we serve.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome David on-board, and I’d like to thank Candace Miller for her stellar contribution to our organisation over the years and for actively supporting David to enable a smooth transition into his new role.”

Before joining Nottingham College in 2020, David held a series of senior leadership roles across the FE sector, including at Chesterfield College and Tresham College where he was Group Commercial Director and Vice Principal respectively. Previously, David spent nearly a decade at Learndirect – which at the time was the UK’s largest private training provider.

Commenting on his appointment, incoming SFJ Awards Managing Director David Higham said:

“SFJ Awards make a real difference to the lives of employers and individuals up and down the country, and I relish the opportunity to lead on this work in my role as Managing Director.

“SFJ Awards not only supports organisational and professional growth and opportunity, but they are crucial to enabling the delivery of our most vital frontline public services that help society to function.

“I cannot wait to join up with my colleagues and would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Candace Miller for making the organisation what it is today and her invaluable counsel in the coming months.”

Outgoing Managing Director, Candace Miller commented:

“I am delighted to welcome David as my successor. It has been a real pleasure and a privilege to have led SFJ Awards these past few years and I know that David will bring fantastic energy and expertise to the organisation going forward.

“I am very much looking forward to working with David over the next few months and giving him my full support as he picks up the reins.”