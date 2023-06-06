University of Birmingham appoints new Dean of Birmingham Business School

The University of Birmingham is delighted to announce that Professor Edgar Meyer has been appointed as Dean of Birmingham Business School, as they continue to champion responsible business practice.

Professor Meyer joins the University of Birmingham in October, following more than three years as Deputy Dean at Leeds University Business School. He will be joining one of the oldest and largest Business Schools in the world, and one of the few globally to hold the gold standard of ‘triple-crown’ accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, Association of MBAs, and European Quality Improvement System.

Announcing the appointment, Professor Richard Black, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Social Sciences, said:

“We are delighted to announce Edgar’s appointment as Dean of Birmingham Business School and welcome him to the University of Birmingham. His expertise and wealth of experience will be of huge benefit to the team, and I am looking forward to seeing how this leadership furthers the Business School’s responsible business agenda.”

Prior to his time at Leeds University, Professor Meyer spent over four years at Imperial College London, where he was Associate Dean of Undergraduate Programmes and Education Quality. He completed his PhD at the University of Southampton, where he worked as a researcher, lecturer, and later Professorial Fellow (Human Resource Management and Organisational Behaviour) at the Southampton Business School. His areas of expertise include leadership, teamwork, digital learning, and digital pedagogies.

Professor Meyer is an academic Member of the Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development (CIPD), an active volunteer for the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), a member of the Alumni Board for the EMFD Executive Academy, and a trustee of several charitable organisations. He has held visiting professorial roles across the globe, such as Cotrugli Business School, Croatia, Tokyo Metropolitan University, Japan, and Universidad del Pacifico, Peru.

Finola Kerrigan, Professor of Marketing and Interim Dean said:

“I am thrilled to welcome Edgar to the Birmingham Business School team, he could not be joining at a more exciting time. The School has seen some really impressive achievements over recent years, from being recognised in the REF & the FT Responsible Business Education Awards to our full-time MBA programme being ranked in the top 10 in the UK. I am looking forward to working with him to build on our successes, and realise our future ambitions, particularly within the responsible business agenda.”

Professor Meyer commented:

“I am delighted to have been entrusted with the leadership of such a fantastic Business School. Having gone from strength to strength in its research, education, and international reach, I am excited to join Birmingham Business School to drive forward the next chapter of its development; particularly the role the Business School can play in supporting the wider University in realising its ambitions.

With responsible business at the heart of activities, I look forward to working with colleagues within the School and beyond to shape the future vision and drive impact locally, nationally and internationally in order to play our part in the creation of a sustainable future for individuals and organisations.”

Published in