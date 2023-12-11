WCG announces new interim CEO and Principal

A leading college group in Warwickshire and Worcestershire has announced its new interim CEO and Principal.

Peter Husband, who is currently Group Principal for WCG (Warwickshire College Group), will be appointed to the interim role from January 1, 2024.

The appointment comes as current CEO Angela Joyce will depart after eight years to join Capital City College Group (CCCG).

Peter began his career working in the heavy engineering sector for eight years on oil rig fabrication in the North East, before deciding to study a degree in Mechanical Engineering at Teesside University.

He has nearly 30 years’ experience in Further Education and first joined WCG in 1996 as a lecturer in engineering at Royal Leamington Spa College.

Peter has held a range of key positions at Warwickshire College Group since then, including Programme Area Manager for Engineering, Director of Strategic Developments, Vice Principal and College Director.

He has been Chief Operating Officer and Group Principal since 2018, working in partnership with the CEO and executive team to support the strategic priorities of the college group.

Peter is a board member of Land Based Assessments Ltd, which provides end point assessments for the land-based sector and was on the board for Higher Education Statistics Agency.

He represents WCG on the West Midlands Automotive Taskforce and on work with the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

During his time at the college group Peter has played a leading role in the development of apprenticeships provision, particularly in the engineering sector which led to the college receiving a Queen’s Anniversary Prize in 2021.

Peter said: “I would like to thank the governors for this fantastic opportunity and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“We wish Angela well for the future, it has been great working in partnership with her and we will continue on the positive path which she has set us on.

“The college group is in a very strong position and I look forward to working with the governors to ensure we continue our growth and development, which I’ve been proud to be a part of over the last 25 years.

“We always put the learner first and make sure that our curriculum meets the needs of employers. This is absolutely central to everything we do and that will continue.”

Gill Clipson, Chair of the Corporation for WCG, said:

“The board has worked closely with Peter for a number of years and we are pleased he has agreed to take on this interim position.

“Peter knows the college group better than anyone and is ideally positioned for this role.

“Angela Joyce has been vital to stabilisation, success and growth of the college group over the last eight years, and we wish her the best in her new position.”

