AoC Student of the Year 2024/25 Winners Announced

The winners of the AoC Student of the Year Awards 2024/25 have been announced at AoC Annual Conference and Exhibition, celebrating exceptional students from colleges across England. The awards recognise remarkable individuals who have not only excelled at college but also made meaningful contributions to their colleges and communities. The high standard and volume of applications this year reflects the dedication of students across the country as well as the invaluable support provided by their colleges.

You can find out more about the winners below.

Adult Student of the Year Award (19+) award sponsored by Cidori

Winner: Ebony-Mae Palliser, Northampton College

Northampton College said: “A few years ago, Ebony-Mae Palliser was so shy she performed at her first school talent show from behind a curtain. Her amazing operatic singing talent led to her coming second and this success marked the beginning of a growth in her confidence and the start of a musical career which is benefitting both Northampton College, where she studies Level 2 music performance, and the wider community.

“Ebony-Mae has organised charity concerts, sung at a variety of events to raise awareness and funds for good causes, entertained residents at care homes and even performed for a host of politicians and celebrities at the 11 Downing Street Christmas Party. She has won several talent shows, including an international competition which saw her beat performers from across Europe, Asia and Africa after she impressed both the judges and online voters.

“Ebony-Mae has done all this while showing an incredible commitment to her studies which means she is set to secure a distinction in her music performance course this summer.

“Her success is even more incredible because Ebony-Mae lives with multiple severe health difficulties which often leave her in a lot of pain, feeling very unwell and extremely tired and dizzy.”

Runner-up: Sue Sandy, London South East Colleges

Runner-up: Nouf Hussein, Nottingham College

Apprentice of the Year Award sponsored by AoC

Winner: Megan Ginsberg, Exeter College

Exeter College said: “Meg Ginsberg’s journey is a remarkable tale of resilience and triumph. Initially aiming for a career in mental health nursing, she faced unexpected challenges. Multiple surgeries later she found herself adapting to a life as a wheelchair user. Undeterred, Meg shifted her focus to project management, where she not only excelled but surpassed all expectations.

“Completing her apprenticeship nine months ahead of schedule and earning a promotion to assistant project manager, Meg’s achievements so far speak of extraordinary dedication and perseverance. Balancing her career with single motherhood, she has now pursued a project management degree apprenticeship.

“Meg advocates passionately for apprenticeships, women in engineering and people with disabilities, using her experiences to inspire and support others. Her story embodies unwavering determination and the impact of positive thinking. Meg is warm and passionate and her relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with her commitment to helping others, makes her an exemplary candidate for this award.”

Runner-up: Shelley Gill, Nelson & Colne College Group

Young Student of the Year Award (16 to 18 years old) sponsored by Edge

Winner: Brandon Powell, Leicester College

Leicester College said: “Despite a difficult upbringing with personal and home challenges, Brandon has come into further education and blossomed into a remarkable young man at Leicester College. Diagnosed with ADHD at a young age, Brandon had the responsibility of caring for his grandmother and brother while navigating a complex home life. Brandon has used these challenges and barriers to fuel his resilience in driving positive change. He transformed his experiences into a drive to help others.

“As an elected Student Union President, Brandon became a beacon of inclusivity. He championed student needs through initiatives like “Hear My Voice,” advocated for accessibility, and even skydived to raise money for a beloved staff member. At just 16, he embodies the college’s core values of inclusion, sustainability, equality, and excellence. He actively advocates for students facing difficulties, discrimination, and bullying. Brandon’s leadership extends beyond the college. He uses his experience with ADHD to empower others and is sought after as a speaker, even by seasoned professionals.

“Brandon’s story is one of overcoming obstacles and using them to fuel positive change. He is an inspiration to his peers and a credit to Leicester College through the impact that he has already made within his first year.”

Runner-up: Tom Ashforth, Barnsley College

Student Green Commitment Award sponsored by NOCN Group

Winner: Daniel Smith, Newcastle College University Centre (NCG)

NCG said: “Dan has proved to be an asset to Newcastle College. He is an excellent student, committed to his studies and eager to learn and develop his knowledge of the world of energy and green skills. His college tutors have praised him highly throughout his two years on the foundation degree in energy and engineering and are delighted that he is continuing his studies onto a BA energy engineering degree at the Energy Academy.

“Dan has combined study along with working for Newcastle College as a Green Skills School Engagement Officer. Dan has delivered green skills sessions in primary, middle and secondary schools, and participated in regional conferences representing the Green Growth Skills project.

“Dan has shown a high degree of maturity and positivity and is very enthusiastic about this topic, developing excellent management skills working with schools and the community to book sessions, and has fully engaged with developing resources in green energy to support the school curriculum.

“Dan’s contribution to the Green Growth Foresighting project with regional partners and the Northeast Combined Authority has been excellent. Dan is now a STEM ambassador and works closely with regional organisers to ensure that STEM activities are attended and supported.”

Runner-up: Sharifa Aljafri, Trafford & Stockport College Group (TSCG)

Higher Education Student of the Year Award sponsored by AoC

Winner: Daniela Clarkson, Brooklands Technical College

Brooklands Technical College said: “Daniela chose to study motorsport engineering at Brooklands when she left school as she saw it as the best route to fulfilling her dream of a career in the industry. In three years, she progressed at the college from Level 3 to achieving a high grade Level 6 bachelor of engineering degree, with Oxford Brookes University. She will be leaving to study a master’s at Southampton University as the next stage in her journey.

“During her time at Brooklands, Daniela has supported and inspired her fellow students both individually, as a coach and mentor, but also as student governor.

“Despite living with diabetes, she consistently puts others first and looks for ways in which she can help to make the college a better place for all of its learners. This has led to her not only participating in college events and activities but acting as an ambassador for the college at regional skills forums, and local high school events. Daniela is a unique student who will be much missed by the Brooklands College.”

Runner-up: Angela Newsome, NCG – Newcastle College University Centre

AQA Project Excellence Award

Winner: Emily Rizk, NSCG Newcastle College

Newcastle College said: “Emily identified a strong interest in environmental issues from the start. Studying A Levels in environmental science, biology, and English literature, the EPQ helped her to explore her academic interests further and supported her application to the University of Edinburgh, where she is now studying ecological and environmental Sciences.

“The most important part of Emily’s EPQ planning was when and how she was going to carry out the experiment which would be her artefact. Her research revolved around how to successfully grow mushrooms, which mushrooms she should grow, on what substrate, and how long each growth stage would take. Despite Emily’s experiment not in the end delivering the outcomes she had hoped for, this does not distract from a very thoroughly planned and researched project which was brought to a timely conclusion and from which she has learned a very great deal.

“Her decision making and ability to justify her choices was consistently excellent, as was the creativity that she demonstrated both in relation to her initial exploration of ideas and in dealing with problems and setbacks as they arose. The way she synthesised her research findings into a coherent foundation for the planning and analysis of her experiment was excellent.”