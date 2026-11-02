Building on ALN Reform: Creating Opportunities Throughout Adulthood

The Welsh Government’s announcement of an additional £60 million for Additional Learning Needs (ALN), including £2.5 million for further education, is welcome. This investment recognises the pressures facing education providers and the importance of ensuring learners receive the support they need.

Wales has made significant progress through its ALN reforms, extending statutory support into further education for eligible young people up to 25. As Welsh Government develops its longer-term plans, there is an opportunity to build on that work and consider how inclusive learning can support people throughout adulthood.

Learning difficulties and disabilities do not disappear with age. Neither do people’s ambitions to develop new skills, gain qualifications, find employment or become more involved in their communities.

At Adult Learning Wales, we see what accessible, flexible learning can achieve.

Julie Colbran’s learning journey is a good example. Julie experienced communication difficulties during childhood, left school at 15 without qualifications and was diagnosed with autism later in life. Through adult education, including our art and craft provision in Swansea, she developed her confidence and creative skills and secured a place to study for a degree in Surface Pattern and Textiles. Her experience demonstrates why people need opportunities to return to education and pursue their ambitions at different stages of their lives.

Estyn’s review of Independent Living Skills provision highlights the importance of personalised learning, meaningful outcomes and progression. These principles are equally relevant to inclusive learning throughout adulthood.

The voluntary sector has an important contribution to make. Through my involvement in the Third Sector Partnership Council, and as Chair of its Education and Training Network, I recognise the value of organisations working together to reach people who face barriers to education. Community organisations often have trusted relationships with individuals and families and can help connect them with learning opportunities.

I would welcome the opportunity for Adult Learning Wales to work with Welsh Government, Medr, local authorities, the voluntary sector and other providers to develop a more coordinated approach to inclusive adult learning.

There is considerable expertise across Wales to build upon. We could work together to establish clearer routes into adult learning, more consistent arrangements for identifying and meeting support needs, and funding approaches that recognise the additional costs of accessible provision.

This would build on existing responsibilities and good practice while helping more adults benefit from learning, wherever they live.

Wales has made important progress in supporting young people with additional learning needs. We now have an opportunity to build on that achievement and strengthen inclusive learning throughout adult life.

By Kathryn Robson, Chief Executive at Adult Learning Wales