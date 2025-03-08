Confidence Gap Holds Women Back: New CDI Research Reveals Hidden Career Barriers

New research continues to highlight a persistent and troubling “confidence gap” between men and women in the workplace, with far-reaching consequences for career progression, pay equality, and representation in leadership roles.

The CDI’s Valuing Careers research which surveyed more than 5,000 UK adults in 2024 uncovered stark differences in career confidence and perceived opportunities—factors that could be as influential as pay inequality in holding women back.

Confidence as a Barrier: 32% of women cited a lack of confidence as a major obstacle to achieving career goals, compared to 25% of men.

Career Positivity: While 65% of men felt positive about their career to date, only 57% of women shared this view. Optimism about future career prospects was similarly lower for women (50%) than for men (59%).

Perceived Opportunities: Just 24% of women saw “lots of career options” open to them, compared to 31% of men. Meanwhile, 44% of women felt they had “few career options,” compared to 39% of men.

These findings underscore the systemic challenges women face in navigating their careers—a dynamic that perpetuates inequalities beyond pay.

The Confidence Gap and Career Progression

According to My Confidence Matters, 79% of women report lacking confidence at work, compared to 62% of men. This disparity often manifests in critical areas such as salary negotiations and promotions. While more than half of women admit to feeling nervous about asking for a pay rise, only 37% of men share the same hesitation.

This lack of confidence is not just a workplace issue – it begins early in life. Studies show that by the age of seven, children’s career aspirations are shaped by gender stereotypes, with girls less likely than boys to perceive themselves as “brilliant.” These early perceptions ripple through into adulthood, influencing career choices and contributing to the underrepresentation of women in male-dominated sectors such as STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

A Broader Economic Imperative

Addressing the confidence gap is not just an issue of fairness—it’s an economic necessity. Unlocking women’s full potential would contribute significantly to workforce productivity and innovation. As Pippa Allner, CDI board member, notes: “Helping people achieve their aspirations not only improves individual outcomes but also supports national economic growth.

“For International Women’s Day 2025, this story serves as a reminder that closing the confidence gap requires more than individual effort—it demands systemic change. By tackling these invisible barriers head-on, we can create workplaces where talent is recognised over bravado and where every woman has an equal chance to thrive.”

Professional Support: A Missed Opportunity

According to the Career Development Institute’s (CDI) national survey, 86% of adults who accessed career guidance reported substantial benefits, with many citing increased confidence and optimism about their futures.

The data is striking: while only 50% of the general adult population currently feel positive about their future career prospects, this figure jumps to 81% among those who have received professional careers support—whether through public services, work or privately—since leaving education. However, men are more likely than women to seek such support (15% versus 8%).

Sponsorship, a crucial form of professional support where influential individuals actively advocate for and promote the careers of less experienced colleagues, also emerges as a critical factor in advancing careers. It’s like having a powerful ally who not only offers advice but also opens doors and vouches for your abilities. Women with sponsors are 20% more likely to secure promotions than those without. Yet studies show that women are 54% less likely than men to have a sponsor advocating for their advancement—an obstacle that limits access to senior roles and leadership opportunities.

These findings underscore the transformative impact of career guidance and sponsorship on individual outlooks and decision-making.

On a broader scale, the results suggest that careers provision in early years, education and for adults needs to include a specific focus on addressing the “confidence gap,” which could yield significant societal and economic benefits. By equipping individuals with the tools to navigate an evolving labour market and ensuring equal access to sponsorship opportunities, such a programme would not only enhance personal outcomes but also contribute to workforce adaptability, productivity, and economic growth.

However, across the population, other research suggests that fully closing the gaps in pay, as well as career confidence and optimism, is going to take a little longer.

Structural Barriers and Cultural Shifts

Beyond individual confidence, structural barriers further hinder women’s career progression. Women are more likely than men to work part-time or take career breaks for caregiving responsibilities, both of which limit pay progression and erode self-confidence upon re-entering the workforce. Nearly 70% of women report feeling less confident after a career break, with many reluctant to disclose gaps in their CVs during job applications. Flexible working arrangements, mentorship programmes and equality training have been identified as effective interventions for addressing these challenges. Organisations that invest in these initiatives not only improve gender equity but also benefit from enhanced productivity and employee retention. A growing number of organisations are now recognising and championing women as they transition into leadership roles.

The Bigger Picture

Despite these gains, significant challenges remain. Women represent just 2% of the construction industry, 27% in manufacturing, and 26% in energy—sectors critical to future economic growth and heavily reliant on STEM skills. Addressing these disparities requires not only early intervention but also sustained efforts throughout education and into adulthood.

The UK government’s planned National Jobs and Careers Service needs to include a commitment to professional lifelong career support for all adults, playing a key role in bridging gaps in confidence and opportunity for women across all stages of life.

Research also increasingly highlights the need for early years careers support, as gender stereotypes shape career aspirations from a young age, often limiting girls’ confidence and ambition.

Children as young as five are already forming career aspirations influenced by gender stereotypes, with studies showing that by the age of seven, career preferences become distinctly gendered. Research by Norton and Penaluna (2021) highlights how early these biases take root, while findings from Bian et al. (2017) reveal that between the ages of five and six, girls are less likely than boys to perceive themselves as “brilliant” or capable of excelling in traditionally male-dominated fields such as STEM.

Effecting Change

Here’s how individuals, employers, and policymakers can address the confidence gap:

Early Education Reform: Gender stereotypes must be challenged early. Schools should implement programmes such as Primary Futures that encourage girls to explore traditionally male-dominated fields like STEM while fostering self-belief from a young age.

Workplace Interventions: Employers can create environments that mitigate the impact of the confidence gap by focusing on performance-based evaluations rather than self-assessments. Mentorship and sponsorship programmes can also help women navigate career obstacles and build networks for advancement.

Career Guidance for All Ages: Research from the Career Development Institute (CDI) shows that professional career guidance significantly boosts confidence and optimism about future prospects – 81% of adults who accessed such support felt positive about their careers compared to just 50% of the general population. Expanding access to professional career guidance at all life stages could help women overcome barriers linked to confidence deficits.

Policy Advocacy: Policymakers must prioritise initiatives that address structural inequalities. This includes funding for career guidance programmes, enforcing pay transparency laws, and incentivising companies to adopt inclusive hiring and promotion practices.

By addressing gender stereotypes early and sustaining interventions throughout education and employment, we can begin to close the confidence gap—and ensure that every individual has an equal opportunity to thrive in their chosen career path. A win for the individual, the economy and society.

By Stephen Plimmer, CDI Research Lead, and Pippa Allner, CDI board member

Sources

Bian, L., Leslie, S. J., & Cimpian, A. (2017). Gender stereotypes about intellectual ability emerge early and influence children’s interests. Science, 355(6323), 389-391.

Careers and Education Company (2024), Insight briefing 2: The promise of primary. Available at https://www.careersandenterprise.co.uk/evidence-and-reports/insight-briefing-2-the-promise-of-primary/

Education Executive (2024), Female career readiness lags behind male peers. Available at https://edexec.co.uk/news-female-career-readiness-lags-behind-male-peers/

Norton, S. and Penaluna, A. (2021), 3 Es for Wicked Problems: Employability, Enterprise, and Entrepreneurship: Solving Wicked Problems, report by AdvanceHE