Education and Training Foundation CEO steps down after eight years at the helm

David Russell is stepping down as CEO of the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) after more than eight successful years leading the organisation.

Under David’s leadership, the ETF has grown from a fledgling sector body with a start-up grant, to the position it occupies today as the central pillar of professional standards and workforce development in Further Education in England.

This success has included building the ETF’s suite of highly-regarded leadership, development and training programmes, improving quality and supporting professionalism across the sector. It has also seen the creation of the sector’s own professional body the Society for Education and Training (SET), which has grown from 9,000 members in 2015 to over 22,000 teachers and trainers working across diverse roles and settings.

David’s decision to move on has been carefully planned and coordinated with the Board, with a smooth transition in place for his replacement. Jenny Jarvis, who has been at the ETF for almost five years and is currently Deputy CEO, will take over from today (Wednesday 6 April) as interim CEO.

Chair of the ETF Board, Peter Latchford OBE, said:

“We would like to offer our sincere thanks to David Russell for his skilled and principled leadership over the past eight years which has enabled the ETF to grow to become a highly respected and integral part of the FE system.

“The Board is delighted that Jenny Jarvis has agreed to take on the CEO role on an interim basis for the next phase of our development, and we look forward to supporting her in working collaboratively with the sector in developing our next steps, building strategic partnerships to deliver for the profession.

“We wish David every success in his career next steps, and are delighted that he will be using his unique knowledge and experience to further develop our vibrant and critical sector.”

Outgoing CEO of the ETF, David Russell, added:

“It has been an amazing privilege to lead the ETF for the last eight years. I passionately believe that the thing that makes the most difference to the quality and outcomes of education is the training and support that teachers and trainers receive. I am immensely proud of what the team has achieved at the ETF with the unstinting support of the AoC, the DfE and other partners and collaborators around the system.

“The FE system is at its best when it works together for the benefit of all learners. It changes lives, and I am grateful to have played a small part in helping teachers and leaders in our amazing sector be all they can be and flourish in their professional journeys.”

David is leaving the ETF to take on a new challenge as Executive in Residence at Oxford University, based at the Oxford Saïd Business School. His work will focus on the creation of a self-improving system in FE, working in collaboration with senior leaders from across the FE sector and beyond.

David Hughes, AoC Chief Executive, said:

“I have worked closely with ETF from the very beginning and seen the work David has done to establish the strong relationship with DfE, work closely with us at AoC, secure resources and help colleges and providers meet their workforce needs.

“He leaves the organisation in good health and at a time when we need colleges and providers to work even more closely together to attract, train, develop and retain the expert and professional staff needed to support the best training, skills and education. I want to thank David for the work he has done and wish him well for the future.”

