Frances O’Grady to stand down as TUC General Secretary at end of 2022

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady today (Tuesday) informed the TUC Executive Committee of her decision to retire from the TUC at the end of the year.

Frances’ successor will be elected at the 2022 Congress in September.

Frances O’Grady has been General Secretary of the TUC since January 2013 – and was the first woman to hold this post.

Frances O’Grady said: “Leading the TUC has been the greatest honour of my life. It has been a privilege to serve the trade union movement.

“Unions are a force for good in British society. I am proud of what we achieved during the pandemic – from securing furlough, to keeping people safe at work, championing equality, and keeping vital services running.

“And I’m proud of the work we do every day protecting workers’ jobs, pay, rights and working conditions.

“The last decade has been turbulent – with three general elections, two anti-trade union bills, an EU referendum and a pandemic to contend with.

“But on every occasion unions have risen to the challenge and fought for working people.

“I want to place on record my huge thanks to all union reps and officers – you are the lifeblood of our movement.

“I’m delighted to be stepping down at a time when the trade union movement is growing. There has never been a more important time to be a member of a trade union.”

