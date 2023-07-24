Making a step change in child development through childcare

Expanding Childcare: Time for children, parents and family learning

Early years childcare and education has the potential to change young children’s lives, particularly disadvantaged children. The need for affordable childcare to enable parents to work is well discussed, but the role it can play in supporting children’s development does not grab the headlines in the same way. Child development needs equal weight with entry into the labour market.

The extra £4bn investment in childcare announced at the Spring Budget could make significant progress on childcare affordability. But these plans were curiously silent on the other important role of childcare – to level developmental outcomes and give all children the best start in life.

The recent announcement to extend free childcare to children of working parents from the age of 9 months is a welcome help to make childcare more affordable, but it will do little to help disadvantaged children or narrow the achievement gap.

A balanced childcare strategy

We now have an overly complex childcare system with different policies pulling in different directions, and not achieving value for money for children, parents or the tax payer.

Instead, we need a step change in childcare policy.

There are not many interventions that we know make a difference to the achievement gap, but high-quality early years childcare is one of them. It is completely possible for our childcare system to both support parents into work and children’s development.

We have worked with the Joseph Rowntree Foundation to set out how the childcare system in England should be designed. We identified the five key pillars of what makes a system that truly tackles disadvantage:

Meaningful action to make childcare affordable for all

High quality provision, consistently, to improve children’s outcomes

Thoughtful design of provision to maximise takeup and access

Building home learning into the support offered

Integrating childcare into a wider landscape of support services

Only high-quality childcare makes a real difference to children’s outcomes and narrows the achievement gap, but childcare in England is not consistently high enough quality to do this. Higher funding, better pay and qualifications and stronger quality requirements are needed to make a step change here.

There needs to be action to make sure that disadvantaged children are able to take up the childcare that they are entitled to. There are currently significant inequalities in which children take up childcare, with low-income children, children with SEND and some ethnic minority children all less likely to take up the childcare on offer.

Integrated childcare and wider family policies

Children will always spend more time at home with parents and carers than in childcare. In order to make the biggest difference for children, it is vital to consider the role that childcare can play in supporting children’s learning and development outside as well as inside the setting. Childcare should be a fully integrated part of a wider support system, joining up to identify and address any additional needs early.

Effective childcare policy balances the two priorities of enabling parents to work and supporting children’s outcomes. It is entirely possible to design a system that does both, but recent policy changes are tipping the scales further and further towards childcare for working parents – at the expense of children’s outcomes, pushing problems further down the line into school and beyond.

Government has signalled an appetite for much higher public investment into the formal early years childcare sector, but complete system reform is needed so that childcare policy can achieve its potential.

Recommendation 1

The Government should introduce one simple, supply-side funding mechanism for childcare, provide all funding to childcare providers and give them the levers to improve quality and make sure that parents only ever face a bill that is affordable to them.

Recommendation 2

The Government must focus on pushing up the quality of childcare through improving pay and qualifications in the sector, making sure that every childcare provider is able to meet the needs of all children – including those with special educational needs and disabilities – and providing the funding levels that would enable this to happen.

Recommendation 3

The Government should integrate childcare into the wider family policies – including family learning – to meet the needs of families holistically. Childcare professionals, wider support services and parents will work together to support children’s development.

By Megan Jarvie, Head of Coram Family and Childcare

