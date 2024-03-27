Matt Hancock announces ‘Neurodivergent Conditions Screening Bill’

Matt Hancock yesterday took to TikTok to announce that the previous plan to implement the ‘Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill’ has now become neurodiversity wide! Being named the ‘Neurodivergent Conditions Screening, Teaching and Training Bill’.

The ‘Neurodivergent Conditions Screening, Teaching and Training Bill’ is officially being introduced on the 23rd of April. This bill will mean that primary school children will be able to be screened for neurodivergent conditions.

It was previously announced in December 2021 that Matt Hancock was to introduce a bill for universal dyslexia screening of primary school children, however, this has now been confirmed and updated.