NCFE at 175: Tim Campbell MBE explains the role of education and skills for employers of all sizes

NCFE is celebrating its 175th anniversary this academic year (2023-24) and is the oldest awarding organisation in the UK, recognised for providing vocational and technical educational products and services aligned to the needs of learners, educators, and employers.

Since 1848, through research, investments and initiatives, it has supported millions of learners to achieve and progress, continually driving educational change through collaboration and innovation, and, importantly, ensuring no learner is left behind.

Tim Cambell MBE, former winner and now advisor on the BBC One show The Apprentice, outlines the importance of focusing on what employers need to grow, supporting training and maintaining staff, and education’s role in social mobility.