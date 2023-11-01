Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Octobers Top Three Thought Leaders

FE News Editor November 1, 2023
October Top Three

Each month, we find our Top Three most popular articles on FE News. FE News Unwrapped proved popular, so we decided to continue this and keep celebrating our epic contributors!

This month was a busy one as we hosted our first conference – The FE Collective!

But moving on, let’s find out this month’s top three exclusive articles! Keep scrolling to see Octobers most popular Main Feature!

FE News Top Three: October 2023

In 3rd place is Apprenticeships are failing as a vehicle for social mobility.

By Dr Lisa Morrison Coulthard, NFER Research Director and Gemma Schwendel, NFER Senior Statistician

In second place is The Advanced British Standard – A huge missed opportunity.

By Dennis Sherwood, campaigner for the delivery of reliable and trustworthy school exam grades

In first place is Inclusive leadership and culture in the further education and skills sector.

By Dr Katerina Kolyva, Chief Executive, Education and Training Foundation & Professor Jo Maher, Principal and CEO at Loughborough College

