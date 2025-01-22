Scottish Graduate Visa proposed

First Minister outlines plans to help grow Scotland’s economy.

A dedicated visa for international graduates from Scottish universities or colleges who want to stay in Scotland after their studies has been proposed by First Minister John Swinney.

Speaking at JP Morgan Chase & Co in Glasgow, the First Minister set out how a tailored visa route for students who have completed their studies could help to tackle population challenges in Scotland and grow the economy.

The ‘Scottish Graduate Visa’ would be linked to a Scottish tax code and be based on a requirement to live and work in Scotland. It would be granted for up to two years and would act as a bridge between Study and Graduate visas and the Skilled Worker Visa, giving international students an additional two years to gain the professional experience required to qualify for roles on the Skilled Worker Visa route.

As migration is a reserved issue, developing and delivering the Scottish Graduate Visa would require the cooperation of the UK Government ahead of it coming into force.

During the speech the First Minister also stressed the urgency of Scotland rejoining the European Union, ensuring access to the Single Market and reinstating freedom of movement, to help tackle Scotland’s distinct demographic challenges which would benefit from inward migration.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“I have set out the areas where I believe urgent action, clarity of purpose, and collective endeavour are necessary if we are to truly prosper as a nation.

“Maximising the economic and community benefit from our massive energy wealth, acting now to address our looming population crisis, and committing ourselves once again to Europe and its single market is essential for the wellbeing of our society and the future success of our economy.

“The pragmatic approach I am setting out today when it comes to migration is an attractive proposition for international students and will ensure they can gain experience as they work towards the high salary threshold for a Skilled Worker Visa.

“I urge the UK Government to work with us – not dismiss this proposal out of hand – to ensure that we can attract and retain those students and graduates to Scotland, so that they can continue to contribute to our economy and society.”

Sector Reaction:

Commenting, NUS Scotland President Sai Shraddha S. Viswanathan said:

“In Scotland we’re rightly proud of the brilliant education you can get at our Colleges and Universities. We should celebrate international students coming to study here and be grateful for the contributions they make to our communities and economy. If people want to stay, build lives and put that education to work here in Scotland we should welcome that.

“For too long now policy around international students in UK has been driven by an ideological opposition to immigration that doesn’t serve Scotland, students or the education sector. Right now, we’re being treated as merely a source of income to be exploited to keep the system afloat as public funding to colleges and universities falls year after year.

“Ultimately, we need to see the complete dismantling of the unjust hostile environment, and a renewed recognition of education as a public good accompanied by proper public funding. This policy proposal is a very welcome step in that direction, and we strongly encourage the UK Government to engage with the Scottish Government in good faith and work towards making it a reality.”