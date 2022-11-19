What are the implications of the Autumn Statement and COP27? – FE Soundbite Edition 671

Welcome to FE Soundbite edition 671. This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal brought to you be FE News ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here is a snapshot of the latest announcements and cool thought leadership articles from influencers and cool thinkers across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

What are the potential implications of Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement for Skills and Employability?

So this week we had the third Autumn Statement / Budget / Fiscal announcement in as many months! This Autumn Statement was from Jeremy Hunt.. We have a cool sector response article to Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement and what this could mean for FE, Skills and Employability.

COP27 and Green Skills

On the Global stage, we also had COP27 wrapping up this week. Learning and Work launched a cool report: Reskilling for Net Zero.

Charlotte Bonner wrote a cool article COP27: an opportunity for us to springboard green careers

Cool Thought leadership articles from this week on FE News

We had seven cool thought leadership articles this week. Aidan Relf wrote a cool article: Rain or shine, the levy’s priorities need deciding now​. Karen Kelly from SDN wrote a really interesting piece: Good governance for independent training providers and employers.

Meti Basiri wrote an interesting piece that has been really popular this week: Driving Further Growth Amongst International Students Beyond London​. Khyati Sundaram wrote about: Our obsession with grades is letting students down.

Arden University’s Carly Foster wrote an interesting piece: Supporting Students During the Cost-of-Living Crisis​. Glyn Townsend explores How the UK can avoid a data skills crisis.

Future of Apprenticeships – End Point Assessment

Did you catch our latest edition of #FutureOfApprenticeships on End Point Assessment. Loads of people told us they loved this episode, I hope you found it helpful as well!

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week! Gavin, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers

