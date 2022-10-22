What is the future of Web 3.0 and Skills with GenZ and Gen Alpha? FE Soundbite Edition 667

Welcome to FE Soundbite, this is the weekly e-newsletter and journal brought to you by FE News. This is Edition 667 ISSN 2732-4095.

So the Great Reshuffle continues with Liz Truss resigning this week. Weird times! We are without a PM again! Talk about Skills Crisis!

#FAB2022

This week I was at the FAB2022 conference. We streamed five livestreams across the two days. If you missed it… here is a catch up link. My favourite sessions was the unpacking of the Gen Z and the future of learning in the metaverse’ (which was launched by FAB and Tracey Follows this week). If you want to catch up on the stream – this is stream 4 on the catch up link. I thought this was incredibly interesting!

We also had a cool report launch from Campaign for Learning report: Learning in the Cold: The Cost-of-Living Crisis and Post-16 Education and Skills.

A really interesting development is the announcement of AoC, AELP and City & Guilds forming a coalition for the future of skills.

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week! Gavin, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers

