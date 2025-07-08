Strategic Development Network and Mesma merge to form SDN Mesma Group 

Strategic Development Network (SDN) and Mesma have formally merged to create SDN Mesma Group, bringing together their complementary strengths across the further education, skills, and employment support sectors.

The merger combines the expertise of two of the most respected names in the sector, growing their portfolio of work with central government, regional authorities, sector partners, employers, and post-16 providers to design and deliver high-quality technical education, support services, and employability provision.

SDN Mesma Group The Next Steps

The newly formed group is positioned as a leading force to drive greater impact and innovation during a time of significant policy change. This merger marks a major milestone, coinciding with the launch of powerful new features on the Mesma software platform. These enhancements harness the latest advances in artificial intelligence to streamline internal performance diagnostics and quality improvement processes, delivering even greater value to customers.

In addition to bringing together their consultancy portfolio within the first 6 months of the merger, Carole Loader, Chief Operating Officer at Mesma said, “SDN has built a reputation as a reliable partner for large scale programme delivery and continuous professional development. We are looking forward to exploring how the advances in the platform’s technology support the efficiency and impact of this work at an important time for the sector.”

The group will continue to operate under their existing trading names, Strategic Development Network (SDN) and Mesma, providing continuity for their longstanding respective clients while enabling deeper collaboration and innovation. The group will maintain bases in both the North and South of England, working in all four UK nations alongside a growing international consultancy client base.

Existing leaders from both businesses will oversee five-year growth plans, with a 12-month integration period already underway. In addition to safeguarding existing permanent roles, the merger allows further capacity to create apprenticeships and T Level industry placements, building on their work as members of both the Apprenticeship and T Level Ambassador networks.

The new board is comprised of the founders from Mesma and SDN: Lou Doyle, Carole Loader, Colin Bentwood, and Gerry Baker. With Zoe Bolger, Tim Chewter, and Sally Forsyth leading the highly skilled integrated team and its network of senior specialist associates.

In a joint statement, the board said, “Our companies have grown side by side for over a decade. The merger allows us to build a strong business for the future, together. Our aligned values are at the root of the decision to take the businesses in this direction. We can combine our expertise and expand our reach while staying grounded in the values and relationships that matter most to us, our partners, and our clients.”