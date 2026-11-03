TQUK becomes VQA as it sets out ambitions for growth and supporting providers through vocational and technical education reform.

The new identity marks the next chapter for the awarding and assessment organisation, with a focus on expanding choice, assessment expertise and practical support for providers.

Training Qualifications UK, which was founded in 2013, has today unveiled its new identity, VQA, alongside ambitions to expand its vocational qualifications and apprenticeship assessment offer.

VQA employs around 100 people at its headquarters in Sale, Greater Manchester, with 200 other employees based across England. It works with 750 training providers in England, with 200 in the North West.

The launch follows a period of sustained growth for the organisation, with apprenticeship registrations increasing by 22% in the 12 months up to September 2026 and 75% over the past five years. It certified its one millionth learner in January 2026 and hit the milestone of 100,000 apprentice registrations in October 2026.

VQA builds on that momentum, with ambitions to lead the way in both the breadth of apprenticeship standards it offers assessment for and the quality of its assessment design.

As providers adapt to changes in apprenticeship assessment, VQA will focus on providing clear guidance and practical options. They are developing their product roadmap based on market data, employer demand and insight from training providers. By broadening its portfolio and offering flexible ways of working, VQA will help providers meet more of their assessment needs through one trusted partner.

The introduction of V levels and Level 2 Certificates to the 16-19 curriculum signals an intent from the Government to elevate vocational skills and provide opportunities for young people to begin building skills bases in key sectors as part of their formal education journey. VQA is developing V Levels and Level 2 Certificates in association with AQA, its parent company, on behalf of the AQA education group.

In the wider adult skills space, devolution of skills agendas presents unique challenges for different regions. VQA is ready to assist with planning, designing, and delivering on targeted activities to address the needs of local communities in true partnership arrangement with local governments.

Andrew Walker, Co-founder and Managing Director at VQA, said:

“When we founded TQUK in 2013, we made a commitment to do better for vocational learners, providers and the sector. That commitment has driven our growth, and it remains at the heart of VQA. Vocational and technical education reform creates opportunities, but it also asks a great deal of providers. They need clarity about what is changing, confidence in the assessments they choose and a partner who understands the practical realities of their business. Our role is to bring together vocational expertise, thoughtful assessment design and responsive, personal support. We’re listening to providers and employers and using that insight, alongside market data, to shape what we develop next. VQA isn’t just a new name. It reflects the organisation we have become and our ambition for the future. We’re going to keep setting the bar in vocational education through the quality of our qualifications and assessments, the service we provide and the partnerships we build.”

VQA is part of the AQA group and remains independently run, building on the people, expertise and customer relationships established as TQUK. The new identity marks the next chapter for the organisation, with the same commitment to vocational education and making it easy for providers to work with its team.

Anna Trethewey, AQA’s Chief Strategy and Vocational Officer and Chair of the VQA Board said: