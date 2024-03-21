Latest News

From education to employment

Transnational Education Generated £27.9 Billion in the UK

Department for Education (DfE) March 21, 2024
0 Comments
uni students standing outside
  • Total revenue of education-related exports and transnational education (TNE) activity in 2021 (in billions) £27.90 Up from £26.2 billion in 2020
  • Share of the value of total education-related exports and transnational education activity accounted for by Higher Education in 2021 77.9% An increase of 0.9 ppts from 2020
  • Percentage increase in total education-related exports and TNE activity from 2020 to 2021 6.2% An increase of 5.5 ppts from 2019 to 2020

Total UK revenue from education-related exports and transnational education (TNE) activity was estimated to be £27.90 billion in 2021, an increase of 6.23% since 2020 in current prices. Since 2010, estimated UK revenue from education-related exports and TNE activity has risen by 75.72% in current prices.

Total UK education-related exports were estimated to be £25.50 billion in 2021 and have increased by 72.23% in current prices since 2010. UK TNE activity was estimated to be £2.4 billion in 2021 and has grown by 123.90% in current prices since 2010, albeit from a lower base.

Sector Reaction

Jamie Arrowsmith, Director of Universities UK International, said:

“These figures underline the huge contribution international students make to the UK – adding £21.7 billion to UK exports in 2021. This is a huge achievement, and one that will no doubt be welcomed by the government.

“However, the attractiveness of the UK as a study destination is under threat. The number of international choosing the UK has started to fall, with the number of study visas issued down 5.5% in 2023. The government’s announcement that the Graduate route will be reviewed has added to a challenging recruitment environment, creating a great deal of uncertainty for students and universities alike. Almost half (45%) of prospective students say they would reconsider their study destination if the post-study work offer was curtailed.

“Universities are key to driving growth, innovation, and prosperity. Eroding our attractiveness to international students will only undermine the contribution that our institutions – and international students – make to communities across the whole of the UK.”

Department for Education (DfE)

