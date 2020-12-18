 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

What does the college of the future look like around the world?

Details
Hits: 844
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Lesley Giles, Independent Commissioner and Director of Work Advance

The conversation about the future of colleges is alive and kicking in the UK, and with the world changing at pace, it comes as no surprise that it is a hot topic across the globe. At a time of heated debates around Brexit, it is very welcome that political developments do not inhibit the UK’s wider ability in areas such as education, to optimise the value of building long term collaborations with its international partners so that mutual insights and lessons can be shared to enhance local practices. How can the college of the future meet long term global trends like the changing nature of work, globalisation and climate change, whilst also responding to immediate challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic? These are important questions. That’s why I was delighted to join senior policy makers and practitioners involved in skills and technical education, from over 20 countries at a recent British Council organised event. Its goal was to reflect on developments in the global economy and consider their implications for the future role of colleges in different national skills systems. The community provided a great chance to share learning between the UK and other countries across a highly experienced skills network.

The UK’s Independent Commission on the College of the Future has been working over the last year to recognise and celebrate the vital role of colleges. They must continue to be anchor institutions at the heart of local economies, empowering people through ongoing education and skills development during their careers, and supporting thriving local businesses and communities.

The feedback from the work of the UK Commission – of which I am a member – was complemented by detailed insights from Dr Pham Vu Quoc Binh - a skills policy-maker in Vietnam - who reflected on the work in his country to support the modernisation of colleges. The discussion also drew on the wider expertise and interests across the globe not only from Europe but further afield, stretching from Latin America, to South Africa and Asia.

In the context of increasing change and uncertainty in the global economy, the Commission has been considering what we need from colleges from 2030 and beyond and what steps might be taken to get there. This helped to shape a more global debate on the contribution of colleges in future elsewhere and the actions needed to support them, drawing on international best practice.

EQA Annual Report 2020 â€“ Some Initial views
Featured Article
Today we have seen the inaugural External Quality Assurance Report iss
Itâ€™s time we prepare our future workforce with the digital skills needed to meet employer demand
Featured Article
Following the publication of the annual Ofsted report on 1 December 20
Right to Retrain - Time to bring back skills accounts?
Featured Article
Five Key Principles to Ensure the Success of Future Skills Accounts Ne

The event revealed that there is an increasing realisation in different countries that the future of work is becoming more and more turbulent, and uncertain, changing the nature of employment and skills requirements and that this is placing an increasing importance on the role of education. As such, there was a growing recognition that if skills systems are to retain their currency and relevance, this requires all education providers, including colleges, to adapt to meet these changing needs and to help people be resilient and retain their foothold in work.

The dynamism of the labour market is being driven by a whole host of factors, not only including economic shocks like the world financial crisis in 2008, and now the Covid-19 pandemic, but long running forces for change and megatrends such as rapid rates of globalisation, technological advances and climate change. Fundamentally, this means colleges, as well as preparing people to enter the world of work, also need to enable retraining, upskilling and more flexible skills development throughout a lifetime, thus supporting lifelong learning, career progression and social engagement. This in turn supports more productive businesses and vibrant communities.

But, such developments are easier said than done and it was acknowledged that being responsive to constantly changing labour market needs is a challenge for different education institutions. Skills systems are complex, with information asymmetries, and providers can be inhibited in improving skills programmes and curricula by limiting mandates, regulatory and funding frameworks and conflicting stakeholder interests.

A lively discussion followed building on the recommendations of the Commission. There were many core areas of alignment felt to be important to enabling colleges in any future national skills strategies. For instance, the discussion:

  • acknowledged the need for a whole-system, co-ordinated response, which recognised and supported an ambitious role for colleges in future, alongside wider skills providers such as schools, colleges and private training providers;
  • highlighted the need to reinvigorate individual demand for learning regardless of age, by raising the statutory individual entitlement to training and offering more flexible, financial support;
  • outlined the importance of strengthening the local delivery infrastructure and local partnerships as a basis to better anticipate, assess and respond to local needs over the long term;
  • underlined the vital need for strong employer engagement; and
  • called for better governance and regulatory structures that provide the space for different colleges (and providers) to continuously review and adapt their skills offer and delivery methods to ensure the quality, agility and relevance of their programmes to evolving needs.

The event highlighted an exciting future agenda for change, which colleges can, and are, actively shaping, drawing on their wealth of community expertise, alongside wider skills partners. Now the Independent Commission has reported in the UK, the Four Nations College Alliance can work to ensure colleges continue to participate in skills and employment reforms in the UK over the long term.

Lesley Giles, Independent Commissioner and Director of Work Advance, December 2020

You may also be interested in these articles:

EQA Annual Report 2020 – Some Initial views
Featured Article
Today we have seen the inaugural External Quality Assurance Report iss
It’s time we prepare our future workforce with the digital skills needed to meet employer demand
Featured Article
Following the publication of the annual Ofsted report on 1 December 20
Right to Retrain - Time to bring back skills accounts?
Featured Article
Five Key Principles to Ensure the Success of Future Skills Accounts Ne
Unlock the potential of colleges to drive innovation by deepening links with employers
Featured Article
Having worked in the hospitality sector for over 30 years, developing
Designing Restart: Six things to consider
Featured Article
The new Restart programme to help long-term unemployed people back to
A Personalised Approach to Learning
Featured Article
In today’s digital world, businesses can identify the precise needs
The impact of unconscious bias in higher education
Featured Article
This past year has been a rollercoaster to say the least for students
Creative thinking needed to address the vast skills and unemployment challenges that lie ahead
Featured Article
“We’re in an economic emergency”, the Chancellor declared as he
How the Pandemic will Change the Way We Educate Future Generations
Featured Article
#FutureOfEducation - The pandemic has hit many sectors hard, but reall
The new ambition in Scotland: excellence as standard
Featured Article
There has been much discussion in Scotland, like all parts of the UK,
Colleges are an important part of the wider education ecosystem, alongside Independent Learning Providers, schools and universities
Featured Article
How colleges in the North East can continue to support our communities
The future of skills devolution in England: Why a 21st century skills system has to be local
Featured Article
What did last month’s Spending Review tell us about the future of sk

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5184)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page