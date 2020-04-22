Being and Staying Positive With Arnie Skelton #36

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the thirty-sixth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Being and Staying Positive.

This week's podcast from Arnie is once again relevant to the current coronavirus situation. His topic this week is 'Being and Staying Positive' - his top ten tips to give yourself the best chance of having the best frame of mind in these trying times.

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

To hear more from Arnie subscribe to this podcast series or visit his Newsroom on FE News.

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI Podcasts Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI Podcasts Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI