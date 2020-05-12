A determined Creative Media student and his committed co-host broadcast their latest show ‘The Talk’

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Matthew O’Leary is a current @CRC_College Cambridge Regional College student, studying Level 3 Creative Media Production & Technology.

As part of his coursework, Matt has been producing weekly radio shows intermittently on the college radio station, Core Radio Cambridge, and his last show, ‘The Last Whistle’ was aired late 2019.

To put this achievement into context, Matt is registered as blind.

The CORE Radio studio mixing desk was labelled with braille to enable Matt to control the show himself and, learning support mentor, Glenn became co-host offering assistance as required.

Media & Music Lecturer, Ben Carr says:

“Matt & his co-host Glenn worked hard to deliver ‘The Last Whistle’ and by the end of the six weeks they sounded like seasoned professionals.”

Matt is now working on his final major project, which will be used to grade him for the academic year, enabling him to progress on to a Radio Broadcast degree in September.

For part of his final project, Matt is working on a new show, ‘The Talk’ which he describes as “an upbeat look at current events – because we all need to laugh at the moment”.

However, this time there is one fundamental difference that is worth mentioning. As we are in lockdown, Matt does not have the radio station mixing desk and online broadcasting is on hold. Instead, Matt is using mobile technology and the dedication of his co-host and support worker, Glenn. While Matt pulls together the content, Glenn spends many, many hours of his own time editing content for the show, something that is testament to his commitment to Matt.

Last week, episode two was broadcast, with further episodes being released up to the end of term. Additionally, all of Matt’s shows are available on his Mixcloud page.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts Tonight's guests include: David Corke - Director of Education and Skil Podcasts Tonight's guests include: Kirsty Williams - Welsh Education Secretary Podcasts Top Ten Roles and Responsibilities Tips for Teachers and #FE ManagersI