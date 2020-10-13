 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Labour market statistics: Fastest ever rise in redundancies, on course for at least 600 thousand lay-offs by the end of the year

Details
Hits: 56
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Commenting on the ONS’s latest unemployment figures,

IES Director Tony Wilson said:

"Redundancies are growing at their fastest ever rate, doubling in the last three months alone.  This morning's figures confirm that redundancies will peak higher in this recession than they did in the last crisis, and we're still forecasting that there'll be at least six hundred thousand lay-offs by the end of year.  So unfortunately the worst may well still be ahead of us.  Revisions to earlier estimates also show that the official measure of employment has fallen by nearly half a million since the pandemic began, which is the fastest fall in employment since 2009.  This is now starting to feed through into higher unemployment, which again is going to continue to rise through the autumn. There are some signs of improvement however in today's data, with the most recent flash estimate for payroll employees showing that employment started to level off through September. While this is positive, with the coronavirus infections now rising strongly again it feels unlikely that we'll start to see much growth in employment and hiring in the coming months."

Rebecca McDonald, senior economist at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said:

“With redundancies increasing sharply even before the national furlough scheme is fully unwound, today’s figures are a stark reminder that this crisis still has a long way to run. This is not the time for half measures: the government can still act quickly and decisively to prevent a wave of unemployment that will hit the poorest hardest. And those who have already lost their jobs should be able to rely on a properly funded benefits system and given the opportunity to gain the skills they need to get back into work.

“Extending the existing furlough scheme in locked down areas was the right thing to do, but the new national Job Support Scheme will do little to protect the jobs of the lowest paid elsewhere.  And while recent announcements on skills and training are a step in the right direction, the government must now deliver fully on the Right to Retrain and boost investment in basic skills and targeted employment support.

“The Chancellor has said that he cannot protect every job. We also know the economic impact of coronavirus will not be resolved by April. That is why it’s absolutely crucial that the £20 per week increase to Universal Credit is made permanent and the same lifeline is extended to those on legacy benefits.”

Building an outstanding alternative to university to create a diverse group of future leaders
FE Voices
The tech entrepreneur Euan Blair on @WhiteHatGBâ€™s new approach to ge
GCSE, AS and A level exams 2021 will go ahead with 3 week delay - Sector Response
FE Voices
#ExamsCovidDebate - Exams will go ahead next summer, underpinned by co
Three-tier lockdown system - Schools and University Campuses will remain open
FE Voices
This afternoon (12 Oct), the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson confirmed th

Neil Carberry, Chief Executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation said:

“This morning's data is no surprise. The employment rate has been buoyant because of the furlough scheme and has started to drop as it ends and employers are forced to make redundancies where they cannot be avoided. The pick-up in unemployment and spike in redundancies emphasises again that tackling rising unemployment needs a team effort from Government and businesses designed to help people transition to growing areas of the labour market. The increasing number of vacancies emphasises that jobs are being created, in line with what our Jobs Recovery Tracker has been saying. The situation is already very different to the period covered by the ONS – we’re counted 1.2 million job ads across the UK right now.

“The data underpins the importance of getting the winter right economically. Making sure we support demand in the economy and people unable to work should be our priority. This means supporting temporary workers affected by local lockdowns and looking at how to support all the businesses in the affected supply chains that stand to lose out. Cutting employers National Insurance contributions could help boost hiring and keep people in work. It's important we also focus on measures that will affect the economy in the long-term, securing a Brexit deal that guarantees smooth trading relations with the EU which is essential for our economic stability.”

Louise Deverell-Smith, founder of Daisy Chain, said:

“It’s no surprise to see the latest ONS figures continue to paint a negative picture of the UK’s labour market. News of businesses cutting jobs throughout the summer is finally materialising in the numbers, and they may get worse before they get better. 

“But there is hope. As we move towards the end of the furlough scheme, now is the time for businesses and workers to show creativity and resilience. Changes toward more flexible working can create job opportunities and provide a silver lining around these dark clouds. Businesses can offer part-time roles through the Jobs Support Scheme, while workers can adapt to flexible working arrangements.

“The government has also announced a series of measures to support jobseekers. Both the lifetime skills guarantee and the JETS (Job Entry Targeted Support) scheme should help retrain and reskill the workforce in roles which are viable within a new economy. Combined with a greater focus on flexible and part-time working opportunities the UK economy and jobs market will recover.”

James Reed, Chairman of REED, said:

“Today’s ONS figures, combined with the introduction of further local lockdowns, suggest that the Bank of England’s forecasted unemployment rate of 7.5% by 31st October is still a real possibility as we edge towards the end of the furlough scheme

“The Government has recognised and sought to address this looming job crisis, with the launch of the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) to promote part-time employment and the Job Entry Targeted Support Scheme (JETS) being the most recent examples. The JSS’s offer to pay 67% of workers’ wages at firms shut due to COVID-19, is a vital line of support to businesses as the UK grapples with the new three-tiered lockdown system and a winter of stop-start regional lockdowns. But the scheme will need to be improved before its launch in November if is to provide more flexibility and be more generous to those most in need.

“The £238m JETS scheme will help jobseekers who’ve been out of work for at three months or more, with CV assistance, interview coaching, and, importantly, advice on how to reskill into growing sectors. Reskilling will be vital to the UK’s economic recovery from COVID-19, because, despite the doom and gloom in the news, new job opportunities are starting to emerge. Over 160,000 new jobs were added onto reed.co.uk last month – a 28% month-on-month increase – with roles significantly increasing in the accountancy, education, and health and medicine sectors. Reskilling will open the door to opportunities for jobseekers in growing sectors and prevent a more widespread unemployment crisis from gripping the country.

“At the start of the pandemic, I predicted that a tsunami of job losses was heading our way but, with a renewed focus on reskilling and redeploying workers to thriving sectors, this wave of unemployment will subside soon.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said:

“I’ve been honest with people from the start that we would unfortunately not be able to save every job. But these aren’t just statistics, they are people’s lives. That’s why trying to protect as many jobs as possible and to helping those who lose their job back into employment, is my absolute priority.

“This is why we put together an unprecedented £190bn package of support and have a comprehensive Plan for Jobs.  Our measures have focused on protecting people’s livelihoods, which is what the furlough scheme has done and what our support schemes – including SEISS, the Job Support Scheme and Job Retention Bonus – continue to do.

“For those who do lose their job, there will be new opportunities through apprenticeships, traineeships and our £2bn Kickstart scheme, and extra work search support which will help to ensure nobody is left without hope.”

  • Whilst measuring the economy is a matter for the ONS, our labour market interventions have been based on a whole range of data from various sources such as the HMRC real time data as well assessment of the impact of coronavirus restrictions.
  • We remain committed to protecting, supporting and creating jobs through our £3bn Plan for Jobs, including the £2bn Kickstart scheme helping young people onto the career ladder, offering training through traineeships and apprenticeships and targeted support through the JETS programme for those who have lost their jobs in the pandemic.
  • Flash HMRC PAYE Real Time Information data for September shows the number of paid employees rose 0.1% on the month, an increase of 20,000 employees. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Building an outstanding alternative to university to create a diverse group of future leaders
FE Voices
The tech entrepreneur Euan Blair on @WhiteHatGB’s new approach to ge
GCSE, AS and A level exams 2021 will go ahead with 3 week delay - Sector Response
FE Voices
#ExamsCovidDebate - Exams will go ahead next summer, underpinned by co
Three-tier lockdown system - Schools and University Campuses will remain open
FE Voices
This afternoon (12 Oct), the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson confirmed th
Universities need to up their game to survive
FE Voices
The Chair of the Education Select Committee (@Halfon4harlowMP) tells u
Employability is a big issue which universities need to look at
FE Voices
The great educationalist Sir @MichaelBarber9 on Blair, @OfficeStudents
COVID-19 has taught us the power of collaboration – let’s use it to address apprenticeship funding
FE Voices
Along with other #apprenticeship stakeholders, @BCS has responded to t
John Swinney’s plans for exams in Scotland in 2021
FE Voices
Plans for Highers to go ahead; National 5 exams replaced Plans have be
Shining the Spotlight on the Important Skills the Country Needs
FE Voices
It was great to hear the Prime Ministers speech on the 30th September.
The Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Three factors for success
FE Voices
The announcement from government that the post-18 education and traini
Covid has created a U-shaped crisis as majority of young adults and pensioners stopped working
FE Voices
#IntergenerationalAudit - @ResFoundation warns of a lost ‘covid gene
Want to support your learners' mental health? Look after your own wellbeing
FE Voices
Tips from mental health experts for #WorldMentalHealthDay 2020 The Cha
Only 18% of young people positive about career prospects
FE Voices
New @NCFE survey has found that less than 1 in 5 (18%) of the UK’s 1

Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5004)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page