 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Now is the time to embrace digital as a force for inclusion

Details
Hits: 216
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Robin Ghurbhurun, Jisc’s managing director of further education and skills

As the FE sector faces major reform in England, supporting colleges’ digital transformation is critical to the future of inclusive lifelong learning. 

Although England is mid-way through a second lockdown, our colleges are open, welcoming students onto sites - albeit with additional measures regarding social distancing and facemasks. I have no doubt that being able to meet in person with their peers and teachers will have a positive impact on learners’ education as well as their wellbeing.  

While there is much to look forward to in the coming year, uncertainty still fogs the FE sector, and many of the learners who’ve missed out on five months of high-quality education earlier this year are likely to need additional support. Government advice still encourages face-to-face teaching and learning, but - regionally and nationally - no one can predict the future when it comes to COVID. The only certainty is that nothing is off the table.

That said, there is also huge opportunity to embed long-term conditions for colleges to thrive, delivering the skills for a post-pandemic economy as well as rebooting the lifelong learning model we expect to see in the Government’s forthcoming FE Reform White Paper.

Now is the time to rethink approaches to teaching, learning and assessment. We need flexibility built into college delivery, facilitating engaging experiences, whether students are on campus, learning off-site at home, or in the workplace. Blended and hybrid learning are becoming the norm, and colleges are already leading in the delivery of technology-enhanced learning. The problem is, they have done so to date without the financial certainty or confidence to invest in real, long-term digital transformation.

The golden thread  

The good news is that, in the fast-changing, post-COVID landscape, the FE sector is galvanising, pulling together research and expertise to forge a better future. Jisc is collaborating with college leaders, teachers, learners, sector bodies and edtech experts to gather insights and forecast issues. I am proud to be part of this work, and equally so to contribute to the Independent Commission on the College of the Future’s expert panel, which today publishes the first in a series of nation specific reports, supporting an ambitious vision for the FE and skills sector.

Today’s report for England puts ’people, productivity and place at the heart of recommendations that include a statutory entitlement to lifelong learning and three-year grant funding for English colleges to operate and plan strategically. I see digital as the golden thread that can elevate the ambitions within and make them a reality.

Overhaul the post-16 education system through the upcoming FE White Paper to secure a better future for young people, adults and businesses
FE Voices
As more evidence of the biting pandemic effects on young people and ad
Remote work trends in 2021
FE Voices
This year, many businesses have adapted to new ways of remote working,
International trends and global innovation in career guidance
FE Voices
Education training and labour market intelligence and delivery arrange

The digital divide  

As this plays out, how do we ensure that no citizen is left behind? FE learners are often among the most disadvantaged, and coronavirus has compounded that; some learners’ parents have been made redundant, and many learners have lost work themselves. There’s also a vulnerability that goes beyond income into mental health and wellbeing. Throughout the UK, I sense great anxiety.   

 So, when government talks of levelling up, colleges know that must mean increased inclusion and greater access to learning. If learners don’t have enough data on their mobile phone to access course materials remotely or can’t watch a recorded lesson off-site because they don’t have reliable wifi, that’s a priority issue. We’ve seen the impact of digital and data poverty laid bare these past few months, and the AoC announcing just last week that 100,000 FE learners are still without devices. We know it’s not just an inner-city issue but one that also hinders learners in regions where connectivity is poor.   

Jisc has raised the issue in positive discussions with government and some telecoms companies to explore solutions that can enable parity of connectivity for those learners at a particular ‘data disadvantage’.

Flexible and future-proofed  

Digital is the enabler that supports colleges in their local community, drives economic regeneration, and enables a more accessible and inclusive culture for teaching and learning. Colleges have an opportunity now to address the digital divide, opening up further opportunities and supporting skills to prepare learners for the increasingly digital workplace. It’s about more than boosting employability; digital supports colleges to connect people, maximise productivity, and reach learners wherever they are. These are aims that unite the sector, and this is the time to embrace change, build on what we have learned through lockdown, and deliver technology-enhanced, flexible, future-proofed education for all.    

Robin Ghurbhurun, Jisc’s managing director of further education and skills

Robin Ghurbhurun is managing director of further education and skills at the education and technology not-for-profit, Jisc. He sits on the expert panel for the Commission on the College of the Future Commissioner, which published its UK-wide report in October. The Commission today sets out recommendations for realising its vision for the college of the future in England

You may also be interested in these articles:

Overhaul the post-16 education system through the upcoming FE White Paper to secure a better future for young people, adults and businesses
FE Voices
As more evidence of the biting pandemic effects on young people and ad
Remote work trends in 2021
FE Voices
This year, many businesses have adapted to new ways of remote working,
International trends and global innovation in career guidance
FE Voices
Education training and labour market intelligence and delivery arrange
Celebrating Talent and Diversity - BAME Apprenticeship Awards 2020
FE Voices
Last Wednesday evening the sector came together to recognise and celeb
As the UK faces prospect of double-dip recession, FastFutures is set to help more young people into employment
FE Voices
Online skills and mentoring programme aimed to prevent ‘lost generat
Prime minister’s skills policy will be a “paper promise” if government scraps union learning
FE Voices
The government will struggle to get enough adult learners to take up t
Corporate Social Responsibility and The Skills Gap: Equal Opportunities Education
FE Voices
Closing the Skills Gap in Financial Services The future success of the
Supporting brain-injured students during the pandemic
FE Voices
#ThinkDifferently - Disabled students make up a significant proportion
How to look after your employees mental health during the second lockdown
FE Voices
We’ve entered a second lockdown. It’s not quite as strict as the f
The Rise of Digital: The most significant change to the way we work in living memory
FE Voices
Reflections of Business Development Director @AydenSims... The last fe
Inject at least an extra £1.3 billion a year into adult education to tackle the unemployment crisis
FE Voices
The Social Market Foundation (@SMFthinktank) says that a “disastrous
Major review by education sector leaders recommends series of changes to make university admissions fairer and more transparent
FE Voices
@UniversitiesUK proposes switch to post-qualifications admissions (#PQ

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 1 hour 26 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 hour

Free webinar: Adapting your training to meet the workforce...

FREE WEBINAR The UK’s workforce has experienced radical changes in the wake of COVID. Some industries have been hit hard; others have grown...

  • Thursday, 26 November 2020 12:00 PM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.
Ilona
Ilona has published a new article: Remote work trends in 2021 2 hours 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5115)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page