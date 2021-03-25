 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Why Apprentices Want Sustainable Employers

Details
Hits: 414

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Why Apprentices Want Sustainable Employers

Jobseekers will look for many attributes in a company when deciding to apply for a role. A strong environmental ethos is quickly becoming one core value that employees seek the most. Sustainability and social responsibility are tied closely with the younger generation of workers. Some reports indicate a sharp alignment with a business’ sustainable strategy and its recruitment.

Meanwhile, the emphasis of apprenticeships as a viable alternative to university reinvigorates the competitive nature of employment among businesses. Companies vying for the best talent among young people are looking towards their environmental culture to persuade potential apprentices to join their teams.

Apprentices who are interested in the environment represent an ideal talent pool. They have strong ideals, are driven to make improvements, and show dedication to a cause. The Gen Z and the millennial mindset is focused on sustainability. This should mean more to companies looking to employ their next apprentices.

Here, we look at why businesses must adapt their recruitment processes and embrace sustainability to reach the best talent.

Millennial mindset

One study by Totaljobs found that 26% of UK workers would be willing to take a pay cut for a business that is environmentally responsible.

A further 28% of people said they would consider leaving their current job for a role in a more environmentally friendly company. Within the age range of 23-28, this rises to 50%.

The millennial demographic is a useful indicator to show the changing attitudes of young people. By 2025, millennials will account for approximately 75% of the overall workforce. This generation would take a salary cut — up to £8,100 per annum — for a business that demonstrated environmental care.

Businesses should cater to this generation of workers, who will consider this value an important attribute of a company. Businesses should look towards the 742,400 apprentices who are shaping the current workplace.

Many business leaders, including the Head of Sustainability at IKEA, Joanna Yarrow, suggest that young people are excited by the prospect of working for companies that play a positive role in society. This is supported by a PwC report that discovered 65% of people in China, Germany, India, the UK, and the US want to work for a company with a strong social conscience.

Think outside the box and focus on the globe

Adapting your business to engage with apprenticeships and sustainability are simple ways to revolutionise your corporate strategy. Go beyond the simplistic development of environmental and social policies. Making it the foundation of your business will give you a better chance of employing the best talent. Gudrun Cartwright, Environmental Director at BITC, comments: “For those that get ahead of the curve, the opportunities are immense.”

Claimant Counts, Furlough and Employer Demand in the LEP Regions and Devolved Nations
FE Voices
In today's Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we take a look at the
Staff Wellbeing MOTâ€™s? At Weston this is now a reality, as part of our education based Mental Health support initiative
FE Voices
Practically everyone you chat to - is now aware of mental health strug
Transforming skills system is key to unlocking Northern Irelandâ€™s potential
FE Voices
In the wake of the pandemic and as Northern Ireland works to re-ignite

The implementation of corporate sustainability has a competitive advantage. Not only does it appeal to customers, but young talent pools will be driven by your choices and seek employment at your organisation. Utilising apprentices means that you can curate this culture of social responsibility while advancing the key skills within your industry.

These strategies show clear popularity and potential for growth. 30% of employees say they would work harder in an environment which offers such sustainability benefits. This reflects the old working cliché: you get out what you put in.

A cultured, well-taught, happy workforce leads to a high standard of work. Ultimately, this leads to improved customer satisfaction.

Promoting the best of your business

To put this change into effect, reaching out to apprentices and reflecting their values is essential. In fact, PwC’s study found that 36% of HR departments worldwide are “actually amending their recruitment strategies to focus on their business’ social and environmental stance.”

Appealing to apprentices, businesses should consider how they promote their business through recruitment. Companies may wish to emphasise their social conscience through apprenticeship job descriptions. Here are some strong examples:

  • As a business, we place a great importance on our social and environmental sustainability. In your role, you would be expected to replicate this every day.
  • Here at our business, we set out to act in an exemplary fashion. Whether this is regarding social conduct or the recycling of single use plastics, as an employee you must uphold these policies.
  • It is the cornerstone of our foundations to act responsibly in terms of sustainability. You, as an employee, are expected to display this in all aspects of your work.

Lynn Cahillane, Head of Marketing at Totaljobs, said: “With a widely reported skills shortage, employers have the opportunity to showcase a clear commitment to reducing carbon emissions and help tackle the climate crisis. A step which could make the difference in attracting the UK’s most sought-after workers.”

Apprentices will fill the void of this skills shortage, so appealing to this generation’s enthusiasm for social and environmental change is essential for creating the most productive workforce in the future.

Sources

https://www.totaljobs.com/media-centre/a-quarter-of-uk-workers-would-take-a-significant-pay-cut-to-work-in-a-planet-saving-job

https://www.inc.com/peter-economy/the-millennial-workplace-of-future-is-almost-here-these-3-things-are-about-to-change-big-time.html

https://www.theguardian.com/careers/2017/feb/15/job-seekers-target-companies-putting-sustainablity-into-practice

https://employeebenefits.co.uk/26-pay-cut-environmentally-friendly/

https://pwc.blogs.com/files/future-of-work-report-1.pdf

You may also be interested in these articles:

Dates for WorldSkills Lyon 2024 announced
FE Voices
The 47th @WorldSkills Competition will take place 10-15 September 2024
DISCONNECTED – THE IMPENDING DIGITAL SKILLS DISASTER
FE Voices
New @LearnWorkUK and @worldskillsuk report highlights a potential cata
Reflecting on what we have learned during this time and what implications it might have for assessment
FE Voices
Simon Lebus @Ofqual delivered a speech, to the National Association of
Pandemic has widened jobs and skills inequalities, putting ‘levelling up’ at risk
FE Voices
New @LearnWorkUK research: Pandemic has widened jobs and skills inequa
Claimant Counts, Furlough and Employer Demand in the LEP Regions and Devolved Nations
FE Voices
In today's Shedding Light on the Labour Market, we take a look at the
Staff Wellbeing MOT’s? At Weston this is now a reality, as part of our education based Mental Health support initiative
FE Voices
Practically everyone you chat to - is now aware of mental health strug
How Can We Empower Students Who Graduate During a Pandemic?
FE Voices
To help students cope with the pressures of virtual learning and isola
From ideas to action: making the most of the FE White Paper
FE Voices
Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson launched the UK Government’s lo
New NFER report shows Covid-19 has increased anxiety and lower happiness among teachers
FE Voices
New @TheNFER report shows Covid-19 has led to anxiety and lower happi
Transforming skills system is key to unlocking Northern Ireland’s potential
FE Voices
In the wake of the pandemic and as Northern Ireland works to re-ignite
Unravelling Academic History
FE Voices
Michael Benton’s 2019 paperback Dinosaurs Rediscovered holds numerou
Early exposure to the world of work makes a huge difference to pupils' future careers aspirations and academic progress
FE Voices
Today, (Wed 24 Mar) the Education and Employers Charity (@Edu_Employer

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis - updated event, Effective use of PDSAT and Monitoring Reports (Zoom Conferencing) 37 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 40 minutes ago

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 20 May 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 40 minutes ago

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 22 April 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5523)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page