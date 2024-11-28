Army officer finds new purpose as a paramedic

An Army officer who was inspired to explore a new career path following a horse-riding accident has graduated from the University of Sunderland having already landed her dream job as a paramedic.

Jayne Donaghue MBE, who studied Paramedic Science and Out of Hospital Care, is one of thousands of students stepping onto the stage at the Stadium of Light over four days this week (Monday 25 November) for the University’s Winter Graduation Ceremonies.

Jayne first joined the Army when she was 17 as a Private soldier and worked her way up the ranks to a Commissioned Officer and later an Army Major.

In 2017, while serving in Northern Ireland, a horse-riding accident left Jayne with a fractured pelvis and an injury to her right arm. She was wheelchair-bound for six weeks and required rehabilitation to help her back on her feet.

The accident changed Jayne’s perspective on life, and she realised it was time to pursue her passion of being a paramedic.

In 2021, after 24 years serving in the Regular Army, Jayne transferred to the Army Reserve, which meant she could begin her degree at the University while serving as an Army Reservist.

The move paid off as Jayne now works as a paramedic for the North East Ambulance Service while serving with the Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel).

Jayne, 44, from Ashington, said: “My time studying at the University of Sunderland has been an enriching and transformative experience. I have gained considerable knowledge, clinical skills and confidence to be an effective clinician in pre-hospital care.

“I would urge military personnel or veterans to utilise the Armed Forces support system at the University. Transitioning from military service can be a daunting time, it is therefore important for the Armed Forces community to know there is support available from the University.”

Supporting Jayne throughout her graduation journey is fellow Army veteran and Chelsea Pensioner, Barbara Myers.

The pair first met while serving in Germany in 2006, just after Jayne returned from Afghanistan, and they have remained friends ever since.

Jayne said: “As a close friend and confidant, Barbara has listened to my woes for many years and is always supportive. When I discussed my options in becoming a paramedic, Barbara was quick to assure me that the direct route through university was more suited to me. She was right, and for that I will always be grateful.”

Barbara first enlisted into the Reserve Army in 1989. She served as an FTRS (Full Time Reserve Service) in Bosnia (former Yugoslavia) and the UK from 1997 until 2003.

Then, at the age of 47, Barbara enlisted into the Regular Army where she served for nine years.

In total, Barbara has served 23 years reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Barbara, 68, from Rochdale in Lancashire, now resides at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, an historic institution dedicated to providing care, camaraderie, and support to British Army veterans in recognition of their loyal service.

Watching Jayne graduate, Barbara said: “I could not be prouder of her. She has again proved her tenacity in setting a goal and achieving it. I hope I did have an influence in her chosen career, I could see the qualities needed to become a good paramedic.

“I’d like to wish all those graduating the very best in their chosen career. Just remember you need your friends, don’t bottle things up, make sure you talk. It can’t always solve the issues, but your mental health will be stronger for it.”

Jayne was awarded an MBE in 2021 for her service to the Defence College of Logistics, Policing and Administration during the COVID-19 pandemic, where she played a pivotal role in supporting operational effectiveness under unprecedented challenges.

Mark Willis, Associate Head of School for Nursing and Health Studies (Paramedic Practice Team) at the University of Sunderland, said: “As always, we are very proud of all students graduating this week and Jayne’s hard work and commitment has shone through during her studies.

“The University holds a gold award for the Armed Forces Covenant and fully support and encourage those students who are still in the military, those leaving the military or those who have ambitions to join, and Jayne’s journey is one of many success stories.

“I wish her the best of luck in her amazing career where I am sure she will go onto great things.”