Arts University Plymouth Film graduate Sam Evans wins at RTS Awards 2024

Sam Evans, a Cinematographer who graduated from BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts at Arts University Plymouth in 2023, has won the Student of the Year Award and a film that he wrote and directed won the Entertainment & Comedy Drama Award at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Devon & Cornwall Student Television Awards 2024.

The Entertainment & Comedy Drama Award was given to short film ‘More Than Friends’, which Sam wrote, directed, edited and shot, taking the lead on the majority of roles needed to get the film made, supported by fellow Arts University Plymouth BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts graduate Alexander Austin as Assistant Camera Operator.

As winner in the RTS Devon & Cornwall Student Television Awards 2024, ‘More Than Friends’ will go on to compete in the national RTS Student Awards.

Sam also won Student of the Year at the RTS Awards, in acknowledgement of the excellent results that he achieved by leading on so many vital roles in the making of the film.

Sam said:

“Winning at the RTS Awards was absolutely unbelievable. I hadn’t expected to win anything and winning the Entertainment and Comedy Drama award made me proud and thankful for my crew and everyone who helped me get into that room. When my name got called out for Student of the Year, I was honestly in shock. I didn’t even know that there was a Student of the Year award until that evening and it was such a gratifying moment and I will never forget it.

“Before I went to Arts University Plymouth, I was working in a job that I wasn’t happy in and decided that I needed a big change, so I decided that I wanted to go to University. Film had always interested me so deciding which degree I wanted to study for was a very short process. I applied to Arts University Plymouth and the day that I had a phone call asking me if I was still interested was the day my life course corrected.

“My aim now is to make more films that people enjoy. The ideal scenario would be to get an entry level job in the industry, so that I am working towards what I love while focusing on my own projects in my free time to build up my portfolio. Basically my plans for the future are to make films forever!”

Neil Rose, BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts Course Leader at Arts University Plymouth, said:

“The perseverance and dedication that Sam showed in creating ‘More Than Friends’ from concept to finished film was incredible and his win was well deserved. Of course, it takes a team to create such a polished short film, so this should also be a moment of pride for Willow Whatley, Nathan Brennan, and Alexander Austin as well. All are talented filmmakers in their own right and Sam couldn’t have achieved his vision on screen without them.”

Neal Kirk, Sam’s former Lecturer at Arts University Plymouth, said:

“As soon as the judges announced that they were impressed with how the winner did all the writing, directing, cinematography and editing themselves, I knew Sam would win. It is wonderful to see Sam experience that recognition from the Royal Television Society.”

‘More Than Friends’ also won the ‘Absolute Scorcher’ award for best cinematography at the Arts University Plymouth Graduate Shows in 2023, selected by a team of experienced filmmakers and artists. Other Arts University Plymouth BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts graduates who supported Sam in creating ‘More Than Friends’ included Willow Whatley as Producer and 1st AD, Nathan Brennan as Sound Operator, and BA (Hons) Commercial Photography graduate Libby Ward as On-Set Photographer.

BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts at Arts University Plymouth is a practical filmmaking course where students explore the craft and aesthetics of contemporary screen-based media, learning the skills required to design and make film and media production.