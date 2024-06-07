Best in undergraduate research shared at University conference 

The best in undergraduate research was showcased in an event at the University of Chester(@uochester).

The Showcase of Undergraduate Research Exchange (SURE) was an opportunity for undergraduate students to present their research to an audience through a poster or oral presentation.

It also offered them the chance to immerse themselves and audiences in the world of research, learn about fascinating projects and connect with peers and faculty members who share the passion for discovery.

Organised by the University’s Research and Innovation Office, SURE has been established to give undergraduates experience of presenting as well as the opportunity to network and learn from the research of others.

Talia Mullen-Humphreys who is studying for a BSc (Hons) Marine Biology was voted Top Oral Presentation for her discussion entitled Using Non-Invasive Techniques to Assess the Vulnerability of the Red Devil Vampire Crab (Geosesarma hagen) to Overexploitation. Her presentation looked at how the demand for exotic species has risen within the ornamental pet trade, with vampire crabs (Geosesarma) emerging as a collectable genus of crustaceans and the need for a formal assessment of the conservation of these creatures to safeguard the species.

Tanya Sharples, who is studying for a BA (Hons) Primary Education Studies, presented an overview of her research dissertation to discover if there are any potential negative impacts from taking part in compulsory Physical Education (PE) and Sports Days, considering the emotional impact this can have on children, by listening to the experiences of both adult and child participants. Tanya’s work was named top poster presentation.

Professor Paul Bissell, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Research and Innovation, said:

“It was so inspiring to hear the research carried out by our undergraduate students. This event gave them a taste of presenting to a range of academic colleagues and external guests and the chance to support and learn from their peers. We’re very proud of all the students who took part.”