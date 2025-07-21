Claudia knocks it out the park with career transformation

A University of Sunderland graduate who is using her creative talents to help a charity inspire social change, inclusion and opportunity through cricket is proving it is never too late to change your life.

After working as a medical secretary for seven years, Claudia Pilbak decided to take a leap of faith and pursue her true passion in life, communication and storytelling.

In 2022, she began a Social Media Management degree at the University, juggling study with freelance work and being a new mum.

But the decision is now paying off, as Claudia has recently graduated from the University having already bagged her dream role as Marketing and PR Officer at the Durham Cricket Foundation, the official charity and community arm of Durham Cricket Club.

Claudia, 36, who is originally from Romania but now lives in Durham, said:

“I was a new mum, feeling burned out and craving more purpose. I knew something had to change – not just for me, but for my son. I wanted to be a role model he could look up to.

“Taking the leap wasn’t easy, but I knew it was time to back myself. I wanted to build something meaningful not just for me, but for my little boy, to show by example that we are not defined by our age, and growth can happen anytime if you roll up your sleeves and work hard in the direction of your goals.”

Claudia took up a freelance position at the Foundation during the final months of her studies, then began working for the charity part-time for two months before applying for the full-time role.

“The role is incredibly varied and a perfect fit for me, playing into many of my strengths,” Claudia said.

“I’m developing and delivering PR strategies, drafting press releases, coordinating media relationships and managing a proactive content calendar, whilst overseeing a pool of freelance content creators and ensuring that their output aligns with the Foundation’s brand and communication objectives.

“The skills I’ve already demonstrated during my freelance role and substantial knowledge gained during my degree, plus a portfolio of real-world work, played a massive part in helping me stand out.”

Iliyana Farfarova, Strategy and Marketing Manager at the Durham Cricket Foundation, said:

“Claudia has already made a tremendous impact. She brings such energy, creativity and professionalism to everything she does, and her natural flair for storytelling will help us connect with our communities in more meaningful ways.

“At a time when we’re growing rapidly and focusing more than ever on purposeful communication, Claudia has all the qualities we need to take things to the next level. She’s thoughtful, strategic, and passionate about using her skills to drive social impact – which is exactly what the Foundation is all about.

“It’s clear that the course at Sunderland prepared her brilliantly for the industry and this role; she hit the ground running from day one. We feel incredibly lucky to have her as part of the team.”

Claudia was one of thousands of students who took to stage at the Stadium of Light last week (Monday 7 July – Friday 11 July) for the University of Sunderland Summer Graduation Ceremonies.

On beginning her new chapter, Claudia said: “It feels incredible – validating, humbling and exciting.

“Three years ago, I took a risk to change my life. Now, I’m stepping into a role I love, with confidence in my skills and a clear sense of direction. I’ve grown so much, and I now see a world full of possibilities. I’m proud of the work I’ve put in, and I’m excited for what’s ahead. It also shows that you can start again, even in your 30s, even as a young parent – you can succeed.”

Jenny Wotherspoon, Programme Leader for Social Media Management and Video Journalism Lecturer at the University of Sunderland, said:

“Claudia was incredibly determined, focused and dedicated from day one. She squeezed every single opportunity out of her time at the University, and it’s paid off.

“It’s been wonderful to see Claudia build her confidence in her own abilities throughout the past three years on the programme, and her perseverance, hard work and professionalism has set her on a new career path with lots of potential.”