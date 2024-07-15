Clearing opens at the University of Chester 

Clearing has officially opened at the University of Chester offering interested applicants the opportunity to discuss their options for studying in the 2024/2025 academic year.

Most of the action around Clearing happens on A-level results day (15 August). However, Clearing is open for more than three months, giving prospective students time to find the right university and course to suit them. This year, Clearing is now open until October 21.

The Clearing system is used by UCAS (Universities and Colleges Admissions Service) and UK universities at the end of the academic year to fill courses with available space. Clearing is now being used by more and more prospective students as it provides greater choice and flexibility.

Ric Bengree, Director of Marketing, Recruitment and Admissions at the University of Chester, explains how it works. He said:

“Clearing is for those who have just completed their A Levels and/or BTEC qualifications but have changed their minds about what they’d like to study, or achieved higher grades than expected, or didn’t meet their firm or insurance offer requirements. It’s important to know that even if you don’t meet your firm or insurance offer requirements, it doesn’t automatically mean you enter Clearing. Make sure you check the UCAS Hub on results day; you may find that you’ve still been given a place, or that a decision has not been made yet. If that’s the case, we recommend you give that university a call.

“You can also apply through Clearing if you’re applying after June 30, or if you haven’t accepted any offers yet. People who have been out of education for a while and are ready to begin a new career or just pursue something they’re passionate about can also use Clearing.”

He added:

“Clearing is for prospective students in a range of different circumstances and it’s a brilliant opportunity to find the perfect university and course for you. There are many universities to choose from and a wide selection of courses; look at our A-Z Clearing Course Listing to find a course you’re passionate about. At the University of Chester, we’re a community so studying with us will feel like home away from home – it won’t take you long to feel connected here.”

During the Clearing period the phone lines at the University of Chester are open from Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5.30pm, and on a Friday from 9am to 4.30pm with extended hours on the following days: Thursday, August 15: 8am to 7pm; Friday, August 16: 8am to 6pm; Saturday, August 17: 9am to 5pm; Sunday, August 18: 10am to 4pm and Saturday, August 24: 9am to 5pm.

The University is also holding visit days throughout the summer to enable applicants to visit sites in Chester, Birkenhead and Warrington. Undergraduate students who apply through Clearing are also guaranteed University or partnership accommodation, if the application is submitted before August 31 2024.