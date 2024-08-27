Degree helps soon-to-be-graduate overcome challenges of living with selective mutism 

A soon-to-be graduate from the University of Chester thanked her lecturers for helping her find new ways to overcome the challenges she faces living with selective mutism to fulfill her career aspirations.

Ellie Kania has made tremendous progress on the MA Education, Society and Globalisation programme after initially completing the BA Hons Special Educational Needs and Disabilities degree at the University.

Studying for her degree programmes challenged Ellie, 21, who lives in Blackpool, to overcome the daily challenges she experiences living with selective mutism, a condition she has had since early childhood. Selective mutism is an anxiety disorder where a person is unable to speak in certain social situations.

Not only does Ellie battle with the social side to studying, as the MA course involves a considerable amount of classroom discussion around issues impacting children, young people and marginalised adults, she also has had to find ways to access assessment tasks based on presentations.

The MA Education, Society and Globalisation programme focuses on a range of education, social and welfare issues affecting children, young people and marginalised adults and is concerned with providing educational content that improves the life chances, wellbeing, and attainment of individuals.

During her undergraduate degree Ellie used digital software to represent her voice. Working closely with tutors who support her needs and growing in confidence, she has recently delivered two commendable presentations on the MA programme. Both presentations, one based on the impact that parenting styles and parenting capacity can have on children’s development, learning and wellbeing and the other focused on supporting learners with selective mutism in schools and classrooms, achieved marks in the top percentile of her cohort.

Her tutors were so impressed with her presentation on selective mutism, which gained a mark of 82, they said it was worthy of being used as material for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) material or at a conference presentation.

Now she has completed her studies Ellie has gained employment as a teaching assistant. She said the support she has received from the University has enabled her to thrive both academically and personally.

She said: “My time at the University of Chester has been both challenging and rewarding. Living with selective mutism has often made academic life difficult, but the encouragement and flexibility from my lecturers have been invaluable. Their support in accommodating my needs, especially regarding presentations and classroom discussions, has not only facilitated my academic progress but also significantly boosted my confidence. The strong sense of community within the lectures made it easier for me to contribute my thoughts and opinions, while the lack of pressure when I was unable to do so provided comfort.

“My journey through the MA has not only fostered my academic development but also contributed to my personal growth, helping me to navigate challenges and build confidence.

“I am deeply grateful for the dedication of my lecturers and for creating an inclusive environment that has allowed me to thrive and achieve my goals.”

Dr Paula Hamilton, Programme Leader for the MA Education, Society and Globalisation, said: “It has been a pleasure to watch Ellie grow personally, professionally and academically over the last four years. I am delighted to be writing references for her to work with children and young people who have special educational needs and challenges at school. She will be a great role model.

“Ellie’s journey shows that young people who have diverse learning needs and face daily challenges can succeed and do well. It’s about staying determined and working closely with tutors to communicate needs and difficulties so that reasonable adjustments can be made and support provided.”