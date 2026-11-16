Derby businesses meet Dragon’s Den star to discuss opportunities for the region

Business leaders from across Derby gathered at the University of Derby to discuss the opportunities and challenges of doing business in the region with Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis.

The business roundtable, titled ‘Doing Business in Derby – the ups and downs’, brought together local business owners and leaders at the University’s Cavendish Building, home to Derby International Business School, to share their experiences of operating in the region and explore opportunities for future growth and collaboration.

Representatives from Rolls-Royce, Toyota, Bloc Digital, Blind Screen, Cosy Direct, Acres Engineering, Pektron, SureScreen, Seddon, Stitched by Alan, Natalia Rafi Jewellery and Derbion were among those taking part in the discussion, alongside Theo, who joined the event in his role as Visiting Professor at the University of Derby.

The roundtable gave business leaders the opportunity to discuss Derby’s strengths, consider the challenges facing local employers, and explore how business, the University, and other partners can work together to support economic growth.

As part of his visit, Theo also toured two Derby-based businesses, Brown & Holmes (Derby) Limited and Aerodyn Limited, to learn more about their work and hear first-hand about their ambitions for growth.

Both organisations have previously benefited from support through the University’s Invest to Grow and Derby Innovation Accelerator programmes. The Invest to Grow scheme provides loans and grants to private-sector businesses to innovate and expand. Since its launch in 2014, the University has supported more than 375 projects, awarding over £35m to businesses across the East Midlands.

Theo Paphitis said:

“It is very rare to see so many businesses, large and small, work so closely with the University of Derby, with such passion to make a difference for their community and economy.

“In addition, to see the unique Invest to Grow and Derby Innovation Accelerator programmes close up and the difference they are making to local businesses and jobs with the investment of hard cash and loans, clearly showed the success of this innovative initiative between education and business.”

Dr Matt Snowden, Associate Provost – Industry Engagement at the University of Derby, who chaired the roundtable, said:

“We understand the importance of building strong relationships with industry and are committed to working closely with our local businesses to unlock opportunities and support their growth.

“This roundtable event was a valuable opportunity to hear directly from businesses about what matters to them and consider how we can work together to support the region’s economic future. This is an exciting time for Derby, and we look forward to working with businesses and partners to build on their ambitions and help the city continue to thrive.”

Theo also spent time with members of the University’s Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club, which he co-leads with William Cavendish, Earl of Burlington, to connect students and graduates with influential entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

As part of the Club’s programme of events, members took part in exclusive mentoring sessions with business leaders from organisations including The Devonshire Group, Intercontinental Exchange, MacMartin, and Surescreen.

Alexandra Charles, Director of Derby International Business School at the University of Derby, said:

“Our Chancellor’s Entrepreneurs’ Club is playing a key role in developing the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders. We are tapping into the University’s extensive industry network to give our students and graduates access to influential people who can share their knowledge and first-hand experience of building successful businesses.

“Having the opportunity to learn directly from entrepreneurs such as Theo and taking part in exclusive mentoring sessions gives our members a real insight into the realities of running a business. We want to inspire them to think ambitiously, develop their ideas and have the confidence to turn those ideas into successful ventures.”