Don’t Panic: Easy Guide to Securing Your University Place

The University of Sunderland is preparing for one of its busiest weeks of the year as hundreds of students take their first step on the road to career success.

Clearing opened on July 5 but our Confirmation and Clearing call centre for students who have received their Level 3 qualification results and are searching for a place at the University, or want their place confirmed, will be open at 8am on Thursday 14 August.

Clearing helps applicants who don’t hold any offers, or those who might not have achieved the grades they need to get into their first-choice university, to places that are yet to be filled.

It also assists in finding places for students who might have performed better than they had originally thought.

This can be a stressful time for students, so here is a guide to help make the process as easy as possible.

Who is Clearing for:

You haven’t applied for university yet, but want to start a course in September

You haven’t previously considered studying with the University of Sunderland, but want to join in September

You’ve applied for university, but have not met the conditions of your firm or insurance choice (i.e., you aren’t holding any offers for a place at a university or college)

You’ve changed your mind about the offer you’re holding at another university or college and want to study in Sunderland instead

Tips for Clearing

1. Prepare for your results day

The process can be daunting but can be made easier with a little preparation. In the lead up to Level 3-results day research institutions and courses you may like to study if you don’t manage to get on your desired course.

Have a list of backup options ready in case the courses you have researched are full once you receive your results.

Have your results, qualifications, and UCAS number ready when you start calling universities looking for places.

Universities use tariff points and finding out how many tariff points your results equate to will help make the process run smoother. You can find out how many tariff points you have here.

2. Stay cool

If you don’t get the results that you hoped for, there are still plenty of opportunities to go to university. Although you may not have gotten into your preferred choice of course or university, Clearing gives you an alternative path into higher education.

Be kind to yourself and don’t compare yourself to others.

3. Ring the clearing line

The University Clearing line (0191 515 3000) opens at 8am on results day. University staff will be there to talk you through the process and confirm if you are eligible for the course you want to apply for, offer advice for your next steps and arrange for you to speak to an academic about your chosen course.

The University goes above and beyond to make sure that it is a positive experience, staff are here to answer any questions and address any concerns you may have.

4. Attend the Open Day

If you have not visited the University of Sunderland and applied through Clearing, an Open Day will be taking place on Saturday 16 August. You will have the opportunity to speak to academics and professional services staff, tour the campus, and visit the accommodation. You can sign up here.