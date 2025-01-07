Engineer honoured for outstanding career 

An engineer, who graduated from the University of Sunderland 48 years ago, has been honoured for his exceptional career in civil engineering and community service both on Wearside and in Hong Kong.

Alan Yiu-Lun Wan studied at Kowloon Technical School in Hong Kong and went on to pursue Civil Engineering at Sunderland Polytechnic (now the University of Sunderland), where he graduated with First Class Honours in 1976.

Alan then became a Chartered Civil Engineer in 1978 working for Mott Hay and Anderson – Consulting Engineers.

Over his career, Alan saw many significant engineering achievements, including his role in designing the current Redheugh Bridge in Newcastle, which opened in 1983, and his contributions to major projects such as the Hong Kong International Airport at Chek Lap Kok.

Alan was also part of the teams that helped design or manage infrastructure projects such as the station platform steel work structures for Monument, Haymarket and Jesmond Metro stations and the A171 Whitby Bridge.

Additionally, Alan dedicated his time to community service, notably helping to establish the North East Chinese Association to support ethnic minorities in the UK in 1981.

The University has awarded Alan Yiu-Lun Wan its Alumni Achiever of the Year Award – Hong Kong for 2024.

Alan received the honour during the recent graduation ceremony at the University’s Hong Kong campus, where fellow graduate Dr Leo Leung, Honorary Doctorate of Technology and Chief Officer of property developer Hopewell of Holdings Limited, delivered a heartfelt speech about Alan’s impressive career.

Commenting on the award, Alan said: “Winning the Alumni Achiever of the Year Award is a real recognition of my academic training at Sunderland Polytechnic and along with working in partnership with others, we have been able to help create structures of benefit for wider society.”

The University’s Hong Kong Graduation Ceremony was attended by over 600 guests, 240 graduates and faculty members.