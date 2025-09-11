Essential items students should pack before starting university  

Leaving home and moving to university for the first time can seem daunting. To make the transition as smooth as possible, a great place to start is knowing exactly what to pack.

Steve Ward, Head of Student Living at the University of Derby, has shared some top tips to ensure that all the key essentials are packed.

He said:

“One common mistake is to bring too many items to university with you. We advise people to think carefully about what they pack and remember there is always a chance to bring more back after the holidays, when you have a clearer idea of what you need. It is best to start with the basics.”

He continued

“If you’re staying in halls for the first time, remember to check what size bed your room has.

“For your bed, you’ll also need a mattress cover, sheets, bed linen and pillows. Storage boxes and a laundry bag are always useful too and, to make your room a home-from-home, many students personalise their rooms with posters, pictures and photos.

“It is worth noting that electrical equipment such as your PC/laptop, along with electronic gadgets, chargers, headphones, hairdryers, straighteners and razors all need to have the CE (Conformité Européenee) safety mark.

“There’s usually no need to bring electrical appliances like kettles, toasters and microwaves as these are usually provided by the accommodation. It’s also worth checking online with your university or accommodation provider about any items that are prohibited for safety reasons – such as candles and chip pans.

“Other important items include any medicines you’re taking, your bank card and personal ID – for example, your birth certificate or driving licence, as well as national insurance details if you’re looking for part-time work.

“Remember to bring a bike lock if you’re bringing your bike, too.”

Steve also shared essentials for the bathroom and kitchen.

“It’s a good idea to stock up on toiletries such as toothpaste, toilet roll, shower gel and shampoo before arriving,” he said, “but after settling in, it might be a good idea to share the cost with flatmates by having a communal kitty for things that you all use.”

Steve also suggested bringing the following:

Crockery and cutlery

Saucepans and a frying pan

Portable speaker

Shoe rack

Kitchen utensils like a cheese grater, tin opener and spatula

Tea towels, oven gloves and dishcloths

A toilet brush

A bathmat

Towels

Steve added:

“A handy tip is to ensure you have enough food and drink to keep you going until you’ve found the local supermarkets.

“Leaving home to go to university is a major transition for students and their families, but it’s also an incredibly exciting time and an important step in becoming independent. As soon as you have met your new flatmates and unpacked the essentials, it will soon start to feel like home.”