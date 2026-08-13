Exceptional exam results celebrated at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai

Over 2,800 Grŵp Llandrillo Menai learners are celebrating today after achieving outstanding A Level and Over 2,800 Grŵp Llandrillo Menai learners are celebrating today after achieving outstanding A Level and vocational results, with top grades increasing again this year.

A level learners across the Grŵp achieved an overall pass rate of 99.5%, with 81% attaining A* to C grades. An impressive 25% of all A Levels are at A* or A grade.

Vocational learners also achieved outstanding results, with 24% gaining the highest Distinction* or Distinction grades.

These excellent results will enable learners to go on to study at prestigious Universities across the UK, including Russell Group universities such as Cardiff University, University of Birmingham, University of Leeds, University of Liverpool, University of Manchester, University of Nottingham, University of Sheffield and University of Warwick.

The Grŵp has also seen an increase in learners choosing to continue their studies at universities in Wales, as well as progressing onto higher education courses at the college, onto an apprenticeship or directly into employment.

Aled Jones-Griffith, Chief Executive of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, said:

“We are incredibly proud of what our learners have achieved. To see our highest A Level grades increase again, alongside such strong vocational results, is a fantastic achievement and reflects the ambition and hard work of learners and staff members across the Grŵp.

“But results day is about much more than grades. These results are opening doors to university, degree apprenticeships, employment and higher-level study here at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.

“With an increase in learners choosing to study at universities in Wales, alongside XX learners securing places at Russell Group universities, it is fantastic to see our learners taking their next steps with confidence.

“None of this happens without exceptional teaching and support. I want to thank our staff for the commitment they show our learners every day, and parents and carers for the vital role they play in supporting them.

“We want to build on this success and ensure every learner has the support, opportunities and encouragement they need to achieve their full potential.

“Congratulations to every learner receiving their results today. Whatever their next step, they should be enormously proud of what they have achieved.”

A Levels Success

Rhyl campus student, Fathima Fairoos, achieved an outstanding A* in Biology, A in Chemistry and B in Physics. She now plans to go on to study medicine.

Fathima said:

“The Rhyl Sixth has felt more like a family, with everyone supporting one another every day. My tutors, especially, have helped and encouraged me throughout my time here and always pushed me to do my best.”

Taylor Thomas studied at the Dolgellau campus and achieved a fabulous A* in Mathematics, Physics and Further Mathematics. Taylor, who is celebrating his 18th birthday today, will be going to study mathematics at the University of Bristol.

Taylor said:

“This is the best 18th birthday present ever. I’d like to say thank you to the college for all the support and encouragement.”

Level 3 Success

Gwenllian Davies studied Level 3 Agriculture at the Glynllifon campus and achieved an incredible D*, D*, D*.

She said:

“I’ve really enjoyed it, it was what I expected, and more. I’ve had great trips out of it, an amazing experience. After finishing here, I’m going to Aberystwyth University to study Animal Science for three years, and then I hope to travel the world.”

Jac Williams who studied the Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science at the Rhos-on-Sea campus has two reasons to celebrate; not only did he achieve D*, D, D in his final results, securing him a place at Bangor University to study Policing, but he’s also been offered a 2 year contract with RGC!

He said:

“Deciding to come to college here was one of the best choices I’ve made. Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve been really happy.”

Jess Clary studied Level 3 Applied Science at the Llangefni campus and achieved a fantastic DDD. Jess is now heading to Bangor University to study Zoology and had some great advice for new students starting in September: “When it seems too hard, just keep pushing through.”

Inspired by our learners’ success? There’s still time to secure your place at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai. Whether you’re considering A Levels, a vocational course, an apprenticeship or higher education, our team can help you explore your options and take your next step.