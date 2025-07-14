Former Lord Lieutenant and ex-Premier League footballer are set to receive Honorary Degrees from the University of Derby

A former Lord Lieutenant and an ex-Premier League footballer are among those to receive an Honorary Degree from the University of Derby later this month.

Willie Tucker CVO DL, former Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire and Lead Lord Lieutenant in Magistracy matters for England and Wales, is set to receive an Honorary Doctorate for his dedication and commitment to public service through his role as Lord Lieutenant for Derbyshire.

During his impressive tenure, Mr Tucker organised and hosted 44 Royal visits and was patron or president of 26 organisations or fundraising appeals across the county.

Football manager Darren Moore made 90 appearances for Derby County Football Club and was an integral member of the Rams team promoted to the Premier League back in 2007. Throughout his 30-year career Darren played for several major clubs, playing and managing at all four levels of the professional pyramid.

Darren has represented Jamaica at international level and was the first-ever Jamaican to manage in the Premier League.

Now manager of League One side Port Vale – promoted after finishing second in League Two last season – Darren is an Honorary Patron for Show Racism the Red Card and has performed extensive charity work including walking the Great Wall of China in 2005 and cycling 100 miles in a day for Cure Leukaemia.

He is being recognised for his values, engagement with the community and charity work, and will be made an Honorary Master of the University.

Each year, notable people with a strong connection to the University of Derby, the city, or the county are nominated to receive an Honorary Degree at the institution’s awards ceremonies.

Thousands of graduates, guests, industry and regional partners are expected to attend the ceremonies, which will take place at Derby Arena from 16-18 July.

Also receiving Honorary Degrees this summer are:

Dr Rebecca Bennett – founder of Sisters in Service; a support network for female veterans of the UK Armed Forces, is to be recognised with an Honorary Master by the University of Derby for supporting and empowering female veterans.

Dr Bennett is a Higher Specialist Trainee in Forensic Psychiatry working in the East Midlands. Prior to starting her medical degree, she had a successful career in the military as an Officer in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, operating in demanding environments both at home and abroad.

Christopher Nieper OBE DL – Chief Executive of family-owned fashion manufacturing business David Nieper Ltd, and founder of the Christopher Nieper Education Trust; a pioneering initiative that reversed the fortunes of Alfreton’s only secondary school. He also founded the Christopher Nieper Foundation during lockdown with a vision to lead the rejuvenation of Britain’s forgotten towns.

Mr Nieper will receive his Honorary Degree for his outstanding contribution to manufacturing and education in the region.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said:

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the outstanding individuals who will receive an honorary award for their achievements at our forthcoming award ceremonies in Derby.

“Their individual contributions in their respective fields have made a significant difference to their communities; locally, nationally, and internationally. Our honorands are an inspiration to our graduating students who are about to embark on the next stage of their journey.

“The University of Derby award ceremonies are an important occasion to congratulate this year’s graduates and to reflect on their achievements, and I look forward to celebrating their success with them.”