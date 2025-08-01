From Sunderland to the US: Graduate Emily sees pilot career take off

A University of Sunderland graduate is now soaring towards her dream of becoming a commercial pilot as she begins the next phase of her training in Florida.

Emily Jung, who graduated in 2024 with a BA (Hons) in Tourism and Aviation Management, passed all 13 of her Airline Transport Pilot License exams on the first attempt during 28 weeks of intensive ground school in the UK.

Now, she is based in Vero Beach, Florida, for the next stage of her journey – 26 weeks of single-engine flight training.

Once she returns to the UK, Emily will move on to multi-engine training, aiming to earn her Commercial Pilot Licence by April 2026.

Emily’s aspiration to become a pilot was sparked while studying for her A-levels at Hills Road Sixth Form in Cambridge, when she attended a seminar led by a female pilot from Titan Airways. The experience opened her eyes to the possibility of a career in aviation and showed her that becoming a pilot was an achievable goal for women too.

Her journey, however, was not simple. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the training programmes and scholarships she had hoped to pursue were cancelled. In the meantime, Emily decided to pursue a degree, launch an online business and worked part-time while the aviation industry slowly recovered.

Drawn to Sunderland by its student satisfaction ratings and coastal location, Emily, 22, from Ely, Cambridgeshire, said:

“It was fantastic to be situated on St Peter’s Campus, I could spend my lunch breaks by the beach, just a 15-minute walk away.”

Throughout her studies, Emily immersed herself in real-world experiences. Her course included a trip to Teesside Airport, which she described as “fascinating and really helped to aid my studies.”

She also took full advantage of student life, joining the Travel and Tourism Society in her second year and later becoming its President, a role that allowed her to build vital leadership and communication skills, which she believes are essential for a career in aviation.

A pivotal moment came during a guest lecture organised by the University’s Programme Leader for Tourism and Aviation and Senior Lecturer in Tourism and Events, Dr Stephanie Preston, where Emily was introduced to the Aviatrix Project by founder Kanchana Gamage, an initiative supporting women in aviation. She successfully applied for a scholarship and completed a trial flight at Old Buckenham Airfield in Norfolk.

“This was a fantastic experience and a great way to connect with other individuals in the industry,” Emily said.

After graduating in July 2024, Emily spent several months preparing for entrance exams and interviews for pilot school. In December, she began her training with Skyborne Airline Academy.

Emily is currently completing the next phase of her 18-month training programme with Skyborne in Vero Beach.

Looking to the future, Emily said:

“I am very excited to fly my family and loved ones commercially for the first time. After all the support they have provided me, it will feel a great accomplishment to show them what I have been working towards.”

Once qualified, Emily is looking forward to her first flight to Venice as “the approach over the water with the view of the city is fantastic and it brings me very fond memories of travelling there with my mum.”

Reflecting on her growth during her time at the University, Emily said:

“I’ve learnt many life skills and to live independently. My confidence has grown and given me the resilience to take on this journey.

“My time at the University was life changing and helped me build the stepping stones I needed to reach where I am today.”

For anyone considering a similar path, Emily said:

“Try to have a taster flight, be prepared to work hard during ground school, and attend Pilot Careers Live to learn as much as you can about the options open to you. Then do not hesitate to take that leap of faith.”