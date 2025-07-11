Graduating Sunderland doctor starts her career in the hospital she was born in

A home-grown doctor who has graduated this week from the University of Sunderland is set to begin her career in the hospital where she was born.

This week will see 77 new doctors graduate from the University’s flagship MBChB Medicine degree, with over half of those doctors (58%) taking up NHS roles in the north-east.

Among those newly qualified doctors is Jess Rainbow, from Sunderland, who will begin her foundation training this summer in Sunderland Royal Hospital – the same hospital in which she was born.

Jess, 24, studied at Whitburn Church of England School before coming to the University of Sunderland, and this week all her hard work paid off when she picked up her medical degree at the Stadium of Light.

She says:

“I’ve always loved science and problem-solving and growing up with grandparents and family who were often in and out of hospital definitely sparked my interest in becoming a doctor.

“Seeing the impact good care can have made me want to be part of that. Medicine felt like the perfect mix of people, purpose and challenge, and it still does.

“I’ve felt supported in my studies from day one, both by the staff at the University of Sunderland and my course mates. Lecturers really get to know you as a person, not just a number, and that makes a huge difference.

“I’ve also had the chance to see a wide range of placements across the north-east, which has given me such a good grounding, especially as I was keen to stay and work in the north-east.”

77 new doctors will graduate this summer from the University of Sunderland’s MBChB Medicine degree. All of these young doctors have secured jobs, with 48% of those coming from the north-east region, and 58% staying in the region.

As well as undertaking placements in the region Jess was able to widen her experience after gaining support from the Rothley Trust Medical Elective Awards. The award allowed her to experience children’s palliative care in Scotland and oncology in Vietnam.

“I have learned so much, not just medically but personally too, and had the chance to travel, reflect, and grow.”

Now Jess is preparing to start her foundation training at Sunderland Royal Hospital with the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation trust, an appointment that means a lot to her personally.

“I’m excited and a bit nervous to start work as a doctor. I’m not 100% sure yet which specialty I want to pursue, but I’m keeping an open mind and looking forward to learning as much as I can.

“It is such an honour to be working in the same hospital I was born in.

“I may be biased but Sunderland is a fantastic place to be in and to study in. It’s a supportive, friendly place, and you’ll feel part of a community from the very beginning.

“The placements are varied, the teaching is personal, and you’ll get to know your tutors really well. If you want to study medicine somewhere you’ll be looked after and really encouraged to grow, Sunderland is a brilliant place to do it.

“And as a bonus, Sunderland has an amazing beach, perfect for a bit of headspace between exams.”

Professor Scott Wilkes, Head of the University’s School of Medicine, said:

“It’s an immensely proud moment for Jessica, her parents and all of her cohort. The medical school staff are extremely proud to have watched them mature and turn into those wonderful, capable and safe doctors now about to start their professional lives in our region.

“They arrived in the pandemic, a very challenging time, but their engagement, resilience and professionalism has shone through. Their feedback and engagement with all aspects of the medical school has helped us create one of the best medical schools in the UK.

“They have fulfilled their dream and helped to fulfil my dream of making medicine accessible to talented students and consider working here in the north-east. I will watch with tremendous pride as Jessica and her cohort’s careers unfold.”

The University’s School of Medicine was one of five new medical schools to be given Government backing in 2018.

Since then, it has grown in size and reputation, opening an Anatomy Centre in early 2022 and moving into the Murray Health building in 2024.

2024 also saw the School granted official status by the General Medical Council (GMC), adding the University of Sunderland to the list of bodies able to award UK primary medical qualifications.

The University of Sunderland is now the only university in the north-east which offers a full suite of health-related courses, including pharmacy, paramedic science, nursing and midwifery, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and other health related sciences.