Hatchery to nurture new businesses born at University of Winchester

A new start-up hub at the University of Winchester aims to turn bright ideas into thriving new businesses.

The Winchester Hatchery will offer a dedicated space for students and staff looking to develop their business dreams.

The Hatchery will be run by Senior Lecturer in Business Management Steve Northam (pictured) who has just become the University’s first Entrepreneur in Residence.

Steve has founded and developed several companies of his own, including IncuHive, a group of business incubation spaces around the UK, offering office space, desk rental and investment and mentoring.

Among his many other businesses is an Airbnb created from the fuselage of a Boeing 737, which was featured on national TV. In 2022 he was awarded the Millennium Egg – a recognition of life-time achievement – at the Winchester Business Excellence Awards.

Steve is assembling a group of mentors to share their expertise with budding entrepreneurs to help them get their business ideas off the ground.

“The Hatchery will be bridge between academia and the real world of business,” said Steve.

The path to the Hatchery will begin at one of a series of ‘Dragon’s Den -style’ pitching events to a panel of businesspeople.

“We want people to come to us with a well-developed idea and some form of business plan.” said Steve.

He has organised pitch events in the past, the most recent being on December 11 when he ran a day of start-up pitching presentations at the University’s Business School.

Almost 50 students presented their business ideas, among the ingenious concepts were anti- tan line swimwear, virtual events spaces and a spreadable butter stick device.

“The judges were impressed all around and are keen to catch up and offer further support for the students going forward,” said Steve.

Some of these ideas may be among the first to be developed at the Hatchery.

Another pitching event is planned for early March.

Sarah Moore-Willams, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Design Technologies, said: “The appointment of our first Entrepreneur in Residence and the launch of the Hatchery shows our commitment to business and to helping our talented and innovative students turn their dreams and ideas into reality.

“I am confident that the University will be the birthplace and launchpad for many successful businesses which will go on to create jobs and wealth for the city and the wider area.”

Steve is keen to hear from local businesspeople who would like to be involved with the Hatchery.