Higher Education Excellence Awards Presented at SERC Graduation

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) recognised a number of students with Higher Education Excellence Awards as part of their annual graduation ceremony held in the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on Friday 13 September.

The Higher Education Excellence Awards recognise some students who have done exceptionally well and some that have overcome additional challenges to achieve their goals.





Higher Education Excellence Award for the School of Applied Science and Sport: Annabelle Allen (Poyntzpass)

Annabelle first studied part-time then moved to full time, still working at her job, to accomplish her HND in Applied Sciences. This required dedication and smart time-management skills. Her enthusiasm was appreciated by her work placement employer and by her classmates.

Higher Education Excellence Award for the School of Computing and Engineering: Joint winners – Rebecca Cinnamond (Bangor) and

Mitchell Regan (Ballynahinch)

Rebecca graduated with first-class honours in Cloud Computing and was the Founder of the Computing Society, and CEO of the student company, Project Space.

Mitchell has achieved straight distinctions in his HND in Electronic and Electrical Engineering, and his commitment was evident when, unable to attend class due to illness, he joined online from home. He, too, has been active in a student company, making gifts and trophies for Cutting Edge.

Higher Education Excellence Award for the School of Construction, Engineering Services and Skills for Work This award was sponsored by Irwin: Thomas Quinn (Kells)





Thomas was a part-time student on the HNC Building Services course and had an exemplary attendance record. Apart from his own excellent work, Thomas was a very supportive member of the class and went out of his way to help his peers.

Higher Education Excellence Award for the School of Hospitality, Management, Tourism and Languages (This award was sponsored by the Chartered Management Institute): Clare Murray (Newtownards)





Clare has maintained full attendance over the years of study and her contribution to class discussions and group activities has been invaluable. She was the first student from the Liverpool John Moores Business Management Degree to become a Students’ Union representative, and also the first to gain a paid, year-long work placement with the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

Higher Education Excellence Award for the School of Performing and Creative Arts: Caítlín Mellotte (Belfast)

Caítlín is described by staff as a pleasure to teach, and she immediately set the bar for her peer group to aspire to. Her attention to detail and her approach to problem-solving will make her an asset to any stage or screen production company.

Higher Education Excellence Award for Higher-Level Apprentice of the Year: Ben Harvey (Newtownards)

Ben comes across to many as quiet and unassuming, whilst diligently applying himself to his work and his studies and achieving phenomenal marks – 100% in one exam. His employer says he is a vital part of the team and represents the gold standard for what an apprentice can achieve at work.

Higher Education Students’ Union Officer of the Year:

Jordon Snell (Newtownards)



Jordon has been a model officer from the moment he was elected. He is totally focussed on the needs of HE students. Jordan has worked hard to improve the HE spaces and amplify the student voice with a view to making the experience of the higher education student at SERC the best it can be.

Awards were also announced for the Higher Education Award of Excellence for the School of Health, Early Years and Adult Education: Jodie Baird; The Ishihara Award for outstanding Higher Education Engineering student: Alex Markuls; and Higher Education Students’ Union Class Representative of the Year: Chris Bruton.