Leading figures announced for free University lecture series

Leading figures from the world of arts and culture will feature in the latest in a series of free, popular talks organised by the University of Chester.

From a theatre director to a Time Team expert, the line-up for the University’s 2024-25 Culture and Society Research and Knowledge Exchange Institute (RKEI) Public Lecture Series has been announced.

Running for its third year, the new annual programme starts on Tuesday October 22 with Liam Evans-Ford, Executive Director and CEO of Theatr Clwyd sharing insights on Arts for the Future – Theatr Clwyd, What Does a Modern Arts Institution Need to Become? People are invited to hear about the future of Theatr Clwyd – one of the largest producing theatres in Wales and one of the major cultural centres in the region – and what is ahead for the arts more generally.

Attention turns to the pop arena and language on Thursday November 28 as Dr Helen West from the University and graduate Esther Humphries ask and outline, How Swiftly Does Swift’s Accent Shift?: The Language of Taylor Swift. In what promises to be a fascinating evening for fans of the music icon, and anyone interested in language, music and American culture, they will spotlight how Swift’s accent changes between her country and pop style music.

Landscape Archaeologist for long-running programme, Time Team and University of Chester Visiting Professor, Stewart Ainsworth continues the series on Tuesday January 21, 2025, when he will explore Mapping the Past: From Ordnance Survey to Time Team. Stewart will reflect not only on the importance of archaeology and heritage but also on his long and prestigious career that spans Ordinance Survey and Historic England as well as television.

The focus moves to art – past, present and future – with sculptor, Stephen Broadbent looking, on Tuesday February 18, at Keeping Faith in Art, and contemporary British artists and University of Chester graduates, The Singh Twins, discussing, on Thursday April 3, Artistic Responses to Empire and Colonialism and its Legacies.

Stephen will draw on more than 40 years’ experience of working as an artist, sculptor and designer, including producing public works across the UK, for international audiences, and closer to home, creating pieces such as the Water of Life sculpture that sits within the cloisters of Chester Cathedral. The Singh Twins will highlight crucial themes that their work addresses from colonialism, and cultural ownership through to the politics and ethics of trade.

Tim Grady, Professor of Modern European History and Director of the Culture and Society RKEI at the University said:

“Our public lecture series is always both fascinating and fun, with lively talks and great discussion. This year is set to be even more exciting, as we’re joined by television personalities, international artists and theatre professionals. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to the University each time for thought provoking talks.”