Les Roches drives global golf management education from Spain

Les Roches(@lesroches_en) has launched a new specialist Postgraduate Diploma in Golf Management from its campus in Marbella, a city renowned as a golf mecca.

Les Roches Marbella, which opened in 1995, hosts thousands of students from over 100 nationalities annually, seeking comprehensive education to develop the skills needed to lead the hospitality industry including in high-end hotels. It is now also set to be a preferred destination for Les Roches students aiming to pursue a career in the golf business.

The golf industry is gaining strength within tourism globally. Spain is ranked among the top destinations worldwide for golf travellers, attracting around 1.2 million tourists annually, contributing over €12 billion. In Spain, on the Costa del Sol, which hosts the highest concentration of golf courses (70) in the country, golf tourism generates around €1.5 billion in annual revenue and creates over 17,000 jobs, according to the Costa del Sol Tourism Board.

Through Les Roches’ newly launched program, starting in September, students will gain a comprehensive understanding of the diverse golf industry in a key location. The study modules will focus on course management, design and maintenance, as well as organising and marketing golf tournaments.

Throughout the course, students will have around 75 hours of practical classes and the opportunity to take a study field trip to Miami, another major hub for the sport that attracts more enthusiasts each year.

Carlos Díez de La Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, said:

“The golf industry is a significant driver for the province of Málaga, both for its appeal and its economic impact and job creation. Last year, it hosted one of the world’s most important and prestigious tournaments, the Solheim Cup, bringing a return of €29.1 million to the city. This is just an example of what’s to come in this industry: the need for professionals to preserve and develop Marbella’s golf offerings. The direction and management of this sport involves analysing and studying everything surrounding it.”

Thanks to its location, students will have access to a wide range of golf-related contacts, from professionals to local and international federations based in Marbella. In fact, the faculty for the Postgraduate Diploma in Golf Management will include some of the most prominent names in the industry, including Gonzalo Sánchez García, Javier Reviriego Boveda, Eugenio Rezola Murua, Emma García and Alicia Garrido.

Gonzalo Sánchez, professional golfer and current golf coach, commented:

“It is estimated that on the Costa del Sol, there are around 84 golf courses within a 150-kilometre radius, many of them located in the grounds of the best hotels. Therefore, Les Roches’ commitment is crucial for students aspiring to be directors of the best hotels to have a professional understanding of what a golf course is and how it is managed. My career in this sport has allowed me to understand its needs and challenges thoroughly, and I consider it essential to promote training and professionalisation, as it is a sector related not only to hospitality but also to many other important areas such as catering, transport and culture.”

Currently, Les Roches has a global network of over 16,000 alumni in leadership positions in more than 140 countries worldwide. 67% of them secured their first job through contacts made at the school, and 33% successfully started their own businesses. Upon graduation, students receive an average of five job offers from top-level companies, and professionals trained there triple their salary within 12 years of obtaining their degree.

Les Roches is at the forefront of hospitality sector innovation. Its graduates access job opportunities and internships each semester at over 200 leading companies in the hotel, tourism, and luxury sectors, such as Louis Vuitton, Accor Hotels, IHG, The Ritz-Carlton, Soho House & Co, Mandarin Oriental, Marriott International, Silversea, Qatar Airways, and Hublot, and in sports organisations like Formula 1, FIFA, Nike, Netflix, and the International Olympic Committee.

With a 98% employment rate, it attracts the most prominent national and international recruiters each year.