Measuring prejudice and improving prosocial attitudes amongst young people – research between University of Kent and Anne Frank Trust

The latest Anne Frank Trust annual report has been published, highlighting the powerful impact of its educational programmes in tackling prejudice and discrimination. This work forms part of a long-standing and impactful collaboration between the University of Kent’s Centre for the Study of Group Processes (CSGP) within the School of Psychology and the Anne Frank Trust.

The research demonstrates that the Trust’s programmes create meaningful and lasting change. These initiatives significantly enhance pro-social attitudes, deepen understanding of prejudice, improve critical thinking skills, and empower young people with the values and sense of agency needed to make a difference in their communities.

A dedicated research team at the University of Kent’s CSGP, led by Professor Dominic Abrams from the, was instrumental in developing and implementing the Anne Frank Trust’s evaluation methodology back in 2013. Since then, Professor Abrams has continued to play a central role in advancing the charity’s evaluation frameworks and educational strategies.

This year’s findings are especially encouraging. Young people’s attitudes have shown marked improvement compared to last year, with 88.7% reporting more positive views toward at least one social group. Impressively, 79.6% of participants reported progress in their attitudes toward two or more groups, and 70.2% improved their attitudes toward three or more social groups.

The Trust’s Ambassadors Programme, supported by ongoing research from the University of Kent, is helping young people to build knowledge, grow in confidence, strengthen their sense of belonging, and become more motivated to create positive change. These elements, as emphasised by researchers at the University of Kent, are key to reducing prejudice and promoting social cohesion.

Dr Katie Goodbun, Lecturer in Social and Developmental Psychology has collaborated with Dominic Abrams on the project for the last 6 years, carrying out data analysis, and advising the Anne Frank Trust on the structure and content of the evaluation.

She told us:

“We are living in a time when social cohesion has never been more important, and tackling all forms of prejudice is paramount. Given the current climate we find ourselves in, the latest findings from the Anne Frank Trust are a powerful reminder that education really can transform the attitudes and lives of our young people and, as the title of the report indicates, truly give us reasons for hope.”

Read the full report here: Our latest impact report | Anne Frank Trust UK

The University of Kent is proud to work with a diverse community of researchers and students to aid to these important research studies.