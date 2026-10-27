Pharmacy graduate returns to University of Sunderland to support students’ health and wellbeing

A University of Sunderland graduate who has built a career supporting communities across the north-east has returned to campus to help students protect their health and wellbeing.

Donna Roberts, 39, graduated from the University in 2010 with a Master’s degree in Pharmacy (MPharm) followed by a Postgraduate Diploma in Clinical Pharmacy in 2014. She is now a practising pharmacist and co-owner of Riverview Health Centre Pharmacy, which she runs alongside her husband, Derek, who is also a University of Sunderland Pharmacy graduate.

Donna recently returned to campus for the University’s ‘Feel Good in Sunderland’ event, hosted by the Wellbeing Team at CitySpace where students could access healthcare advice and find out whether they were eligible for a free MenACWY meningitis vaccination.

The event brought together NHS services, community pharmacy teams and student support organisations, giving over 100 students who attended the opportunity to learn more about local health services, register with a GP and discover the support available to them while at university. Sixty-six students were vaccinated on the day.

For Donna, it was a chance to give back to the University that helped shape her career.

“I want to make sure that everyone has access to healthcare and support, including students,” Donna, from Gateshead, said.

“A lot of students are young, potentially away from home, and can often be unsure how to access certain healthcare needs. If I can help make this access easier for them, it ensures they get the help and support they need.”

Donna began her career with the Co-operative Pharmacy, now Well Pharmacy, after graduating in 2010. She went on to work as a relief pharmacist and branch manager in Seaham and Sunderland before returning to the University to undertake a clinical diploma.

She later worked as a medicine’s optimisation and practice pharmacist across GP practices in Durham and Newcastle, before moving into locum work following the birth of her first child.

In November 2018, Donna and Derek took over the running of Riverview Health Centre Pharmacy in Sunderland.

Since then, they have expanded their business to include two further pharmacies in the Durham area. While Derek focuses on medicines procurement and business operations, Donna leads on the clinical side.

Donna’s passion for owning a pharmacy comes from the relationships she builds with her patients and the opportunity to make a meaningful difference to their health and everyday lives.

“Being part of the community is incredibly important to us and is something we will always strive to achieve,” she said.

“I hope people in the community feel comfortable in coming to us for support, not just for health needs but also for emotional support. It’s not always the big things that make a difference, sometimes it’s the little things like asking how someone’s relative is after a hospital stay or helping to arrange appointments for people who are struggling.”

Donna has also maintained close links with the University through her work with pharmacy students. Her team supports students on the MPharm degree and the Overseas Pharmacists Assessment Programme (OSPAP), offering community placements to help them develop the practical skills they will need in their future careers.

Looking back on her own time at Sunderland, Donna said:

“My undergraduate degree gave me valuable insight into the different areas of pharmacy practice and allowed me to explore different options through placements, as well as helping develop skills such as communication, teamwork and problem-solving which I have taken with me throughout my career.”

Dr Adrian Moore, Head of School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Sunderland, said:

“It is wonderful to see our graduates making such a positive difference to the health and wellbeing of their communities.

“Community pharmacists play a vital role in providing trusted health advice and support, and initiatives such as ‘Feel Good in Sunderland’ highlight the importance of multi-disciplinary teams working together to ensure students know where to turn for help.

“Donna’s journey from MPharm student to community pharmacist and business owner demonstrates the diverse opportunities a pharmacy degree can offer, while her ongoing support for students shows how our graduates continue to shape the future of the profession and make a real difference in their local communities.”