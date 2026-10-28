Record demand for occupational courses prompts College to encourage early applications

Young people are being encouraged to consider their futures earlier after record demand saw some courses at a Hertfordshire college fill up before GCSE results day.

West Herts College Group, located across two Hertfordshire campuses in Watford and Hemel Hempstead, and Barnfield College in Luton, reported that a number of construction and engineering courses were already full for 2026-27 before students even knew the outcome of their exams.

Sian Williams, campus principal at the Hemel Hempstead Campus, said:

“We are thrilled that so many young people had already chosen to study with us, and it shows just how sought after some of our courses have become.

“Our message to anyone thinking about joining us next year is simple: there are still plenty of opportunities available, but our construction and engineering courses fill quickly, so it’s worth exploring your options and applying early.”

Applications for full-time construction and engineering courses have proven to be particularly popular with figures showing they have increased by more than 96% since 2021/22.

Demand for part-time and apprenticeship provision has also grown by 143%. The strongest growth has been seen in engineering at the Barnfield Campus, where applications increased by almost 125%, while full-time construction courses in Hemel Hempstead recorded a 91% rise.

Sian said:

“We think this proves that West Herts College is firmly established as an excellent learning environment, which inspires students and prepares them for the outside world.

“We’re very proud of the vast range of opportunities we provide, which include career-focused full-time courses, part-time courses, apprenticeships, degrees and Higher National Diplomas, and we are continuing to invest in our facilities. We’re encouraging anyone who hopes to continue their education with us next year to come and see us early and find the right course for them.”

West Herts College Group works closely with employers, including Willmott Dixon, to ensure its curriculum reflects industry requirements and emerging workforce needs. Learners benefit from industry-standard facilities, employer partnerships and practical experience designed to prepare them for employment, apprenticeships or further study.

Peter Olawaye, Social Value Manager for Willmott Dixon (London & The East), said: “The construction industry is currently facing a growing skills gap and engaging the next generation of talent is more important than ever.

“Colleges play such a crucial role in equipping young people with the skills and confidence to build successful careers, and we work hard to support this as a main contractor. If we can create clear pathways into construction today, we will help develop a skilled and sustainable workforce for us in the future.”

Sian added:

“All our courses provide fantastic opportunities for people looking to build rewarding, long-term careers. We are experts in providing further education and hands-on experience within industries that are evolving rapidly. Our dedicated course leaders and tutors ensure they remain up-to-date with their specialist sectors, embracing new technologies, sustainability and innovation, so they can pass on their knowledge to their students.”

The College will be holding open days on Saturday, November 14 at Hemel Hempstead, and the following Saturday at its Watford campus.