Sommet Education Foundation and Les Roches empower next-generation changemakers through UN Tourism Social Innovation Challenge

Sommet Education Foundation and Les Roches have announced their partnership with UN Tourism in launching the Social Innovation Challenge, a global call to accelerate startups and scaleups that deliver sustainable, inclusive, and green solutions with measurable social impact.

The initiative is powered by strategic partners: Sommet Education Foundation as the education partner, the non-for-profit entity from Sommet Education, with the involvement of its hospitality school, Les Roches.

With tourism contributing 10.4% of global GDP in 2023 and supporting 319 million jobs worldwide, the challenge comes at a pivotal time. As the sector recovers from global disruptions, new models are needed to address climate change, inequality, accessibility gaps, and the need for regenerative growth.

A global call for bold solutions

The UN Tourism Social Innovation Challenge seeks bold, tech-driven and people-centred solutions across three categories:

Category 1: Community-Based Tourism

Empower communities by involving them in tourism value chains, cultural preservation, and local entrepreneurship.

Category 2: Inclusivity & Accessibility

Enhance travel for people with disabilities, seniors, and those with specific access needs through universal design and inclusive services.

Category 3: Green Projects

Promote technologies and practices that reduce the environmental impact of tourism, support circular economy models, and help manage mass tourism through smart solutions.

Natalia Bayona, Executive Director of UN Tourism, said:

“Innovation is not just about technology – it’s about empowering people, preserving our planet, and shaping a more inclusive and resilient future for global tourism. Globally, social enterprises contribute over 5% of GDP in many countries and employ millions, with a significant focus on tackling inequality, environmental sustainability, and community development. This challenge is a call to action for solutions that place social innovation and equality at the heart of tourism.”

Education as the engine of transformation

As education partner, Sommet Education Foundation will provide scholarships that empower individuals from underrepresented and disadvantaged backgrounds to access world-class higher education hospitality programs. Winners of the challenge’s scholarships will undertake higher education programs at Les Roches to gain the skills and knowledge needed to develop their bold ideas into impactful and innovative products and services.

Anouck Weiss, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Sommet Education Foundation, commented:

“At Sommet Education Foundation, we are committed to empowering the next generation of changemakers through access to world-class hospitality education. By supporting the Social Innovation Challenge, we aim to not only foster inclusive and sustainable tourism – but also to provide the skills and knowledge needed to shape bold ideas into innovative products and services. These scholarships will enable individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds to enter prestigious institutions like Les Roches, equipping them with the tools to drive meaningful social impact. Education is the engine of transformation, and through this initiative, we are nurturing talent that will lead tourism into a more resilient, equitable, and regenerative future.”

Les Roches: Shaping innovative hospitality leaders

Les Roches, as part of the Sommet Education network, will host selected entrepreneurs at its Marbella campus. Winners will receive up to six full scholarships for advanced hospitality programs lasting 9-12 months, providing both academic excellence and direct exposure to global industry leaders.

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, added:

“Tourism has the power to transform societies, elevate communities, and inspire global progress when anchored in inclusivity and sustainability. At Les Roches, we believe education is the spark that turns ideas into movements and equips hospitality leaders to shape the future. By supporting the Social Innovation Challenge alongside the Sommet Education Foundation and UN Tourism, we are helping accelerate solutions that can deliver real impact for communities and the planet.”