Sunderland named among UK’s Top 30 universities in new Guide

The University of Sunderland has been named one of the UK’s Top 30 universities for the first time.

Delighted staff and students were celebrating as the University ranked 27th in The Guardian University Guide 2026, which was published today.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said:

“While ‘league tables’ are only one measure of the University’s work, it is pleasing to see another rise in our position, not least because The Guardian University Guide majors on teaching, learning and the support given to students.

“The 2026 Guide tells a striking story about our progress in recent years as we have moved from 109th position in 2016 to be in the Top 30 for the first time in our history. So, I pay tribute to the brilliant students and staff who contribute so much to the University of Sunderland community, making this such a great place to study and work.”

The accolade comes just weeks after the University was named 4th in the UK for its student support services, 6th for encouraging first generation students into university, and 8th for teaching excellence – all in the Daily Mail University Guide 2026.

Mark Burdon, Chair of the University’s Board of Governors, said:

“To have seen such progressive year-on-year movement up the university league tables has been fantastic, not least because it recognises the dedicated staff who work so hard here at Sunderland.

“But our priority has been, and remains, to create an environment where all of our students, regardless of background, can reach their full potential and feel part of this unique community.”

The new league tables come as thousands of students restart, or begin, their university journey in Sunderland for a new academic year.

Charlotte Wheatland, Director of Home Student Recruitment, said:

“This is an amazing result for the University, highlighting our ever-growing reputation as a fantastic place to study, thrive and succeed.”

In July, the University was 6th in the UK when it came to student satisfaction, according to analysis of the 2025 National Student Survey (NSS) result by The Times newspaper.

Ade Adeoye, President of Sunderland Students’ Union, said: “This fantastic news comes as we welcome our freshers to the University this month.

“Each year, we strive to offer the highest level of support to all students across our campuses, so to see this reflected in the league tables is particularly satisfying.

“We will continue to make the student experience the best it can be, working to achieve this aim alongside the university.”

