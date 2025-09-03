The prestigious Club of Rome extends invite to Corvinus University Professor

László Zsolnai, Professor of Business Ethics at Corvinus University of Budapest, has been invited to join The Club of Rome. Founded in 1968, The Club of Rome is a non-profit, informal organisation that brings together leading thinkers and practitioners from around the world to discuss and address pressing global issues.

With membership by invitation only, The Club of Rome’s mission is to seek universal and holistic solutions to complex global challenges, supporting innovative policy initiatives that can help humanity navigate the crises threatening our planet’s future. Issues such as climate change, economic inequality, overconsumption of resources, and the erosion of social and ecological systems have long been at the centre of the organisation’s work.

Membership is reserved for individuals who have made a substantial impact in their fields while demonstrating a strong commitment to advancing the well-being of humanity. Its network includes distinguished scientists, economists, business leaders, heads of state, and cultural figures who share the belief that systemic, long-term thinking is essential to building a sustainable future.

Professor Zsolnai brings a wealth of expertise to the group. He serves as President of the European SPES Institute and is an associate member of Blackfriars Hall at the University of Oxford. Over the course of his career, he has authored or edited more than 35 books and published over 300 articles exploring the interconnected problems of ethics, business, ecology, and spirituality. His academic and professional work has consistently highlighted the importance of developing new forms of economics and business that serve not only profit, but also human flourishing and ecological sustainability.

Through participation in The Club of Rome, Professor Zsolnai plans to contribute to key initiatives such as promoting ecological civilisation, advancing regenerative business practices, and renewing the role of ethics and sustainability in business education.

“Since the publication of its landmark report on “The Limits to Growth” in 1972, The Club of Rome serves as a ‘conscience of humanity’. Today, our job is to develop and implement planet positive working models that can assure the survival and flourishing of humanity and nature. We have to capture the “moral imagination” of business and other professionals to engage with ecological and human values. At The Club of Rome I plan to contribute to this mounting task,” says Professor Zsolnai.

Hungary has a notable history of representation within The Club. Over the years, several respected Hungarian scholars have been members, including Nobel Prize-winning physicist Dénes Gábor, economist József Bognár, neuroscientist János Szentágothai, and systems theorist Ervin László. Professor Zsolnai’s invitation continues this tradition, ensuring that Hungarian scholarship remains part of the global conversation on the future of humanity and the planet.

Professor Zsolnai’s membership signals recognition of both his personal achievements and the importance of business ethics in shaping a more sustainable and equitable world.